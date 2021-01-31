FootballBasketballRecruiting
Twitter Reacts To Seth Doege Promotion

Doege was announced as USC's newest tight ends coach on Friday evening.
On Friday USC Athletics announced the promotion of former USC offensive quality control analyst Seth Doege. The USC staffer will replace former tight ends coach John David Baker who left Southern California to coach the tight ends at Ole Miss. 

“We are excited to promote Seth Doege to be our tight ends coach and see yet another quality control analyst on our staff earn an assistant coaching opportunity,” said Clay Helton.

“Seth has extensive knowledge of our offensive system and has made a significant impact on our program during his time at USC. His ability to foster relationships with players makes him a valuable asset to our coaching staff as a recruiter and developer of student-athletes.” [Helton]

Many took to social media to share their excitement for Doege. Here are some of their reactions.

2021 TE Lake McRee 

2021 QB Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart's Father

Director Of Recruiting Strategy Marshall Cherrington

USC WR Kyle Ford

Gavin Morris Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Player Development

The Man Himself - Seth Doege

Doege worked at Bowling Green prior to his arrival at USC. He served as a graduate assistant, wide receivers coach, and special teams coordinator while in Ohio. The new coach also played quarterback at Texas Tech from 2009-2012 and started in his final two seasons. 

