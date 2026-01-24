Two Brands That Would Make Perfect Sense For USC Uniforms After Rule Change

The NCAA recently announced that college teams can add sponsorship patches onto team apparel and uniforms, giving brands an opportunity to advertise and schools a chance to increase revenue. When momentum for the rule change was growing, LSU reportedly already had a deal in place with a sponsor for jersey patches across all Tigers teams in the athletic department. Will the Trojans follow suit?

If the USC Trojans decide to add a patch onto their iconic football jerseys, what brands would make sense?

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) celebrates the touchdown scored by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

House of Victory

Aesthetically speaking, a jersey patch of the House of Victory logo might be the best option for those wary of adding anything on USC's classic uniforms. If an NIL collective doesn't make sense, USC could still stay in house and advertise Keck Medicine of USC or USC Credit Union.

The Trojans already have sponsorships with large corporations, like the United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Additionally, iTrust Capital and DirecTV advertise on USC's football field, and other companies like Coca-Cola, Pechanga Casino Resort, ARCO, Invesco QQQ, and more have logos around the stadium.

If one of USC's existing corporate sponsors isn't interested in adding a jersey patch, the Trojans have other options to turn to.

USC's move to the Big Ten, along with UCLA, gave the Trojans an immediate influx of money from the conference media rights. Still, a number of brands will likely be interested in partnering with and advertising on USC's equipment. That being said, will the Trojans break away from tradition and add a new element to the classic cardinal and gold uniforms?

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger employee Jac Horta gets ready to fill the orders of customers in the drive-thru on opening day of the Murfreesboro location, on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not known for its active advertising strategy, In-N-Out Burger is slowly expanding across the United States, and what better team to advertise with than the USC Trojans. In-N-Out recently opened multiple locations in Tennessee, and the burger brand does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Not only do the color schemes line up, but In-N-Out started in Southern California. The company has strong ties to the state of California and the West Coast, and the logo would feel awkward on most other teams.

NCAA Releases Statement on the Rule Change

Illinois athletic director and NCAA Division I Cabinet chair Josh Whitman released a statement explaining the change to the rules, allowing programs to add sponsorship patches onto apparel and uniforms:

Dec 29, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Josh Whitman, Director of Athletics at the University of Illinois, addresses the media over the suspension of player Terrence Shannon Jr. after a rape charge on Dec.5. The address to the media came before a game with Fairleigh Dickinson at State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

“College sports are in an exciting new era of increased financial benefits for student-athletes, and the Cabinet’s vote today reflects the ongoing commitment of Division I members to drive additional revenues and fully fund those benefits. This also continues the NCAA’s efforts to expand flexibility in areas of NCAA rules, thereby allowing schools and conferences to set standards that reflect their values and serve their unique needs," Whitman said in a statement.

"This important policy change is another step forward in advancing that philosophy and providing members with increased flexibility," he continued.

