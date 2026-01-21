USC’s Big Ten Schedule Brings Major Challenges for Trojans

The USC Trojans finished the season with a 9-4 record, earning some big wins, including against Michigan and Iowa. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans will face tough opponents in 2026, and the schedule will be revealed next week.

Brett McMurphy of On3 reported that the Big Ten schedule will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 27. As the Trojans seek a College Football Playoff appearance, USC will face several tough opponents and will be tested with their travel schedule.

USC Trojans’ 2026 Big Ten Opponents

USC’s Big Ten conference schedule will include five away games and four home matchups at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans will also host the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at home.

Home Opponents:

Maryland Terrapins

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks

Washington Huskies

Away Opponents:

Indiana Hoosiers

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Wisconsin Badgers

UCLA Bruins

USC's Toughest Conference Opponents

The USC Trojans' schedule features three teams that participated in this year’s playoff, including the national title winners, the Indiana Hoosiers.

Although the Hoosiers will be without Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti proved what he can do with his team in a short span. Even with changes to Indiana’s roster, having to play the Hoosiers on the road will be a tough task for the Trojans.

USC and Oregon faced off in November, with the Ducks walking away with the win 42-27. Both USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore are returning to their teams, making it an exciting matchup.

As opposed to their most recent matchup, USC will have the home-field advantage, but Oregon is retaining several key pieces of its roster, making the Ducks one of USC’s toughest opponents of the season.

The Trojans will also host the Ohio State Buckeyes, a team that finds a way to win each season. The Buckeyes finished the season 12-2, with their only losses being against Indiana and Miami, the two teams that faced off in the national championship. The Buckeyes will have both quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith returning in the fall, and USC’s defense will be put to the test.

The USC Trojans made several key re-signings and have the No. 1 recruiting class coming in. Despite facing tough opponents, Riley has the roster to pull off big wins and make the playoff.

USC Trojans’ Tough Road Schedule

With the move to the Big Ten, the former Pac-12 teams joined a conference that would entail a high level of traveling each season. USC’s 2024 regular season had the Trojans traveling 7,306 miles, the third most in the conference.

The Trojans will be traveling far again, with multiple visits to the East Coast and Midwest. Having to travel to Indiana, Wisconsin, Penn State, and Rutgers will be tough for the Trojans, especially depending on kick-off times. USC’s first loss of the season came against Illinois on the road, which was a 9 a.m. PT kickoff.

Last season, Riley announced the program changed its schedule to help the players adjust to traveling, even changing the size of the plane.

"We've changed the type of airplane that we're in. It's a little different when you're, an hour and a half or an hour and 45 minutes flight, especially with the size of some of these guys. Then all of a sudden you're on these planes for four, four and a half hours," Riley said.

"A couple changes in the schedule, kind of timing of eating, timing of what time we put them in the bed," Riley continued. "We've done a lot of research on sleep, and we haven't changed anything drastically from a sleep standpoint."

How USC’s road games are spread out, including when the Trojans’ bye weeks are, will be something to watch for upon the schedule release.

