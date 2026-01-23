The Underrated Reason Why The Gary Patterson Hire At USC Will Work

The USC Trojans have reportedly found their No. 1 target for their defensive coordinator opening. Gary Patterson has emerged as the leading candidate to replace D'Anton Lynn as the Trojans' defensive coordinator. Connor Morrissette of USCFootball.com reported that Patterson is close to becoming the new defensive coordinator.

Here's the underrated reason why Patterson and his defense will work at USC.

Focusing On X's And O's, Not Jimmies And Joes

Jul 14, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The underrated reason why Patterson will work at USC is because he will be able to focus on the X's and O's, not bringing in the Jimmies and Joes.

Patterson is known for his TCU defenses where they popularized the 4-2-5 defense. At USC, he will have the luxury of just worrying about the on-the-field play. Surrounding him on the defensive staff are some of the most talented recruiters in college football.

The Trojans' defensive line coach Eric Henderson was ranked as the No. 4 recruiter in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. Henderson helped reel in arguably the top defensive line class in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Rob Ryan, USC's linebacker coach, was credited as the lead recruiter for four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili and four-star edge rusher Shaun Scott.

USC did lose secondary coach Doug Belk, who will not be returning to the program in 2026. Belk was an excellent recruiter, being listed as the No. 12 recruiter in the country.

Gary Patterson's Coaching History

December 21, 2011; San Diego, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson prior to the game against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

One of the most experienced coaches on the market, Patterson would come to USC with over 40 years of experience coaching football.

Despite spending a bulk of his career in the state of Texas, Patterson could make a return to California by taking the Trojans' opening.

In 1986, he was the linebackers coach at UC Davis. The following season, he was the defensive coordinator at Cal Lutheran. After a stint at Pittsburg State linebackers coach in 1988, Patterson returned to the Golden State as the defensive coordinator for Sonoma State from 1989-91.

His most famous coaching stop was at TCU. He began as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 1998-2000 before becoming the head coach from 2000-21. Patterson went 181-79 during his tenure.

If he ends up as the Trojans' defensive coordinator, it would be the first time since 2000 where he held a coordinator position.

What This Means For 2026 Season

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Trojans' targeting Patterson, it shows that the Trojans are all in on competing for a national championship in 2026. Patterson has the knowledge and experience to get USC's defense to the next level.

The Trojans brought in a couple of key pieces through the transfer portal like cornerback Jontez Williams and linebacker Deven Bryant, but for the most part, Patterson will be working with mainly returnees. It will be interesting to see the contrast in year one from Lynn's scheme to Patterson's considering they will have mainly the same players.

