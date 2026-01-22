USC Trojans Fans Will Be Devastated If This UCLA Prediction Comes True

Indiana’s rise was historic and uncomfortable for programs watching from the outside.

The Hoosiers completed a perfect 16-0 season and captured the national championship with a 27-21 win over Miami, one of the most improbable turnarounds college football has ever seen. In an era defined by roster churn and instant rebuilds, Indiana’s leap is now the blueprint everyone is chasing.

What makes Indiana’s rise so unsettling isn’t just how fast it happened, but who it happened to. A program long defined by dominance in another sport flipped its football identity almost overnight, leapfrogging more recognizable brands in the process. That reality puts the spotlight on an uncomfortable possibility for USC fans: UCLA might be next.

Why UCLA Fits the “Next Indiana” Mold

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney speaks at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a recent CBS Sports analysis, college football writer Cody Nagel identified four programs capable of replicating Indiana’s rapid rise. The most eye-opening inclusion was USC’s crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins.

Nagel pointed to two central parallels. First, UCLA’s decision to hire Bob Chesney, fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance at James Madison, mirrors Indiana’s commitment to a culture-resetting head coach. Chesney has produced results at multiple levels and arrived in Westwood with proof of concept, winning over 70 percent of his games as a head coach.

Second is roster construction. Chesney brought 10 transfers from his James Madison program and will have former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava who is returning to the program after showing real growth late last season. In today’s portal-driven sport, continuity paired with targeted experience can compress rebuild timelines dramatically.

The Bruins, long labeled a basketball-first brand, suddenly have the infrastructure and identity to attempt a football surge. That alone is enough to make USC uncomfortable.

USC’s On-Field Edge and the Bigger Pressure

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On paper, USC still holds the advantage. The Trojans closed last season with a decisive 29-10 win over UCLA, powered by Jayden Maiava and King Miller. Maiava threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, while Miller rushed for 124 yards and two scores as a true freshman.

Both return next season, forming a stable offensive core. USC is also set to visit the Rose Bowl in 2026, a matchup that could carry far more weight if UCLA’s trajectory continues upward. But this isn’t just about head-to-head results. It’s about expectations and pressure.

The former Pac-12 rivalry now brought over to the Big Ten could have long term implications on who is considered as the "football powerhouse" of California and one strong season for the Bruins could be all it takes to put them in the driver's seat. Especially when factoring in that Lincoln Riley has not built up a strong enough resume with the Trojans to consider himself untouchable.

Lincoln Riley Has No Margin Left

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is where the story tightens. Lincoln Riley enters next season with a 35-18 record at USC, no College Football Playoff appearances, and mounting scrutiny. His postseason resume remains thin, highlighted by bowl losses, including this year’s defeat to the TCU Horned Frogs.

USC may have lost wide receiver Makai Lemon to the NFL and Devan Thompkins to the transfer portal, but excuses are running out. Riley’s No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, a revamped wide receiver room, a new special teams coordinator, and defensive portal additions like Jontez Williams and Deven Bryant eliminate any margin for underperformance. USC is built to win now, even in a stacked Big Ten.

That’s why the idea of UCLA reaching the College Football Playoff first is so damaging. If the Bruins even flirt with national relevance while USC stalls, the optics shift fast. For the Trojans, that’s the nightmare scenario. And for Riley, his hot seat would go from warm to boiling and his expensive buyout price may not be enough to save him from the wrath USC fans.