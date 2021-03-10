Report Reveals Why USC Draft Prospect is a 'Possible Day Two Pick'

Even in a loaded 2021 wide receiver class, this USC wideout shows tremendous potential in the big leagues.

Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible released their 2021 NFL Draft scouting report on USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns on Tuesday.

Vaughns played for the Trojans for five-seasons, and redshirted his freshman year back in 2016. The SoCal native finished his collegiate career with 222 receptions for 2,801 yards and 20 touchdowns, suiting up in 43 games.

Tyler Vaughns 2021 NFL Draft Evaluation

"Teams often clamor for traits and upside early on in the NFL Draft, ignoring the floor/baseline for prospects. Other times, you have the opportunity to select players like Vaughns, who defines the saying “jack of all trades, master of none”.

The former 5-star recruit and California native has been the model of consistency throughout his time at USC. His freshman campaign he was very productive with a 57-809-5 receiving line, followed that up with a 58-674-6 line as a sophomore, then last season caught 74 passes for 912 yards and six scores as USC’s third receiver behind Michael Pittman Jr. and Amon-St. Brown.

Primarily a Z, Vaughns plays the sideline very well and displays crisp route-running and fluid movement skills. When running vertical routes his separation skills are extremely solid as well, and he has excellent awareness as well.

Despite being over six feet tall, Vaughns isn’t quite the contested-catch weapon that could be used as a red zone threat. His hands have also been a smidge inconsistent, primarily during 2019. Regardless, even in a loaded 2021 wide receiver class, Vaughns has all of the makings of a mid-round, possibly Day Two pick, with his game-to-game consistency and translatable traits.

He could easily have a decade-long career as an NFL team’s WR3."

