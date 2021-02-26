Three Reasons Why USC WR Tyler Vaughns Should Be Picked in the 2021 NFL Draft

The USC Trojans had seven players declare for the 2021 NFL draft earlier this year after the teams' final game in 2020.

Although all seven players hope to hear NFL commissioner Roger Goodell call their name in the spring, the road ahead for some is still unclear. Take USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns for example.

Vaughns put up excellent numbers while at USC, but has yet to grace any major first or second round mock drafts this year. However, many still believe he could be a valuable asset to any NFL roster.

Although his future in the league is yet to be solidified, there is no denying that Vaughns brings talent, athleticism, and versatility to the table. For anyone asking themselves why a team should select wide receiver Tyler Vaughns in this years 2021 NFL Draft, here are three reasons why he would be an incredible asset to any NFL roster.

No.1: Collegiate Production

Vaughns put up great numbers in his five-seasons at USC.

He finished his collegiate career with 222 receptions for 2,801 yards and 20 touchdowns, suiting up in 43 games for Clay Helton's team. This is despite USC always having talented pass catchers on the outside, such as Michael Pittman Jr. and Amon-Ra St. Brown amongst others.

His 222 receptions rank 12th all-time in the Pac-12 since 1956, and that is with playing a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19. His chemistry with Troy QB's Sam Darnold and Kedon Slovis, as well as his durability and availability to play in every single game, helped him become one of the most reliable receivers for USC over the past five years.

No.2: Special Teams Asset

Vaughns proved to be an asset for special teams during his time at USC.

The California native had 30 career punt returns for 267 yards and one touchdown. While he didn't return kicks often, he showed his versatility in the game as a return specialist. After all, he did average 8.6 yards per return over his career while having a strong 2018 campaign catching punts.

Even if Vaughns doesn't get picked immediately by NFL general managers, having a solid portfolio on special teams could increase his value and draft stock. Vaughns isn't projected to be drafted in the first round, unlike Heisman winner Devonta Smith, but his ability to contribute on the field in different ways could move him up the list come April.

No.3: Strong Hands

In his five years with the Trojans, the 6-foot-2, 190 pound receiver showed his ability to snatch high throws and make contested catches. He also didn't drop too many passes thrown his way, which is the difference between a first down and a punt.

Vaughns used his ability to track the ball and box out defenders to give his quarterbacks a place to throw when the pocket would break down. Vaughns was a great red zone target during his time at USC which allowed him to haul in 20 touchdowns in his career.

Although Vaughns fait has yet to be sealed, there is no doubt that these three factors make him a solid candidate to compete on any NFL roster over the next few years.

-----

