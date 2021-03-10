Expert Predicts If USC Losing Matt Fink Creates 'a Cause For Concern'

On Monday it was announced that veteran back-up quarterback Matt Fink will not be returning for the 2021 season.

Fink spent five seasons with USC. He joined the men of Troy back in 2016, and redshirted his freshman year. In 2017, he appeared in three games against Oregon State, Notre Dame, Arizona State. He completed 6-of-9 passes for 43 yards and had seven carries for 82 yards (11.7 avg) with one touchdown [2017].

2019 was Fink's year to shine. He appeared in eight games and won USC’s Jack Oakie “Rise and Shine” award. To add, his performance in 2019 against Utah is one that highlighted Fink's collegiate career.

The back-up QB was thrown into the action after starter Kedon Slovis went down with an injury. Fink had 21 completions for 30 attempts and 351 passing yards, he also finished with three touchdowns and one interception during that game.

Losing a player like Matt Fink means the Trojans will lose a teammate, a leader, and some depth at the QB position. However, USC still has some solid options to lean on despite Fink's absence.

2021 QB ROOM BREAKDOWN

Kedon Slovis

Kedon Slovis is projected to return as the starter for the Trojans next season. Slovis will enter his third year leading the men of Troy. As a freshman [2019] Slovis was thrown into the fast-paced Pac-12 after quarterback JT Daniels went out with injury.

Slovis threw for 1,921 yards in 2020, had 17 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a completion percentage of 67.0. He is expected to return as QB1 in 2021.

Mo Hasan

Mo Hasan former Vanderbilt quarterback, will be returning next season as a back-up to Slovis. He joined the Trojans as a walk-on quarterback in 2020 but underwent emergency surgery after he developed compartment syndrome in November.

According to Clay Helton, Hasan has earned a scholarship, after demonstrating hard work this offseason.

Miller Moss

Miller Moss joins USC next fall as a freshman looking to compete.

Moss was ranked the top offensive commit for USC as part of the 2021 class by ESPN. He will look to make some noise and clinch that QB1 role once Slovis departs.

Moss is most effective in the pocket and possesses a quick release. He is at his best when things are clean and on time, though he’s capable of making some reactionary phase and off-platform throws. While he won’t factor much as a runner, Moss is accurate to all levels and is a natural thrower of the football. He fits best in a shotgun-based offense with a passing game predicated on rhythm and timing.

Jaxson Dart

Dart is another new addition to the Trojans. The Utah native was named Max Preps Player of the Year [2020] and broke the state record with 67 touchdowns and 4,691 passing yards. Dart will also compete for the QB1 role, once Slovis departs.

Isaac Ward

Ward will enter his sophomore season next year. The Athens, GA native served as a reserve quarterback last season as a first-year freshman walk-on.

Brad Aoki

Aoki is a redshirt sophomore from Honolulu, HI. He moved to quarterback from wide receiver in the fall of 2020. Aoki is a walk-on and will likely continue to serve as a reserve QB next season.

So does losing Fink create a cause for concern? The Trojans QB room certainly does not lack depth going into next season. With two elite freshman joining the mix in Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss, Helton should feel pretty comfortable with his remaining options.

However, one thing USC loses is that "veteran" experience. According to CFB Analyst Jim Mora Jr., "it is only a cause for concern, [because] you are losing a veteran backup."

