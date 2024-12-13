UCF Transfer Chasen Johnson Commits to USC Trojans Over Miami, Florida State
The USC Trojans have received its first commitment during the transfer portal window, grabbing former UCF Knights cornerback Chasen Johnson. USC landed the talented defensive back over Miami, Florida State, Baylor and Auburn.
The Florida native is ranked as the No. 7 cornerback and the No. 78 overall player, per the 247Sports transfer rankings. Johnson was a three-star recruit coming out of Seminole (FL) high school in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He entered the portal on Dec. 2 following the departure of coach Gus Malzahn, who is now the offensive coordinator at Florida State.
Johnson started four of the final five games for the Knights in 2024, finishing the season with 14 tackles and two pass breakups. Cornerback is an area of need because four current Trojans will run out of eligibility after the season: Jaylin Smith, Jacobe Covington, John Humphrey and Greedy Vance.
Coach Lincoln Riley said earlier this week that he wants USC to be a “developmental program” that relies on high school recruiting. Although Johnson is not a high school recruit, he is still an underclassman with three seasons of eligibility remaining and can develop under secondary coach Doug Belk. The massive loss of players at cornerback will make that position battle one to keep an eye on through spring practice and into fall camp.
Johnson is part of a massive recruiting weekend for the Trojans. In addition to Johnson, they are hosting former San Jose State cornerback DJ Harvey, the god brother of safety Kamari Ramsey, USC received a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports to land Harvey.
Former Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart is on campus this weekend. Stewart has run for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns over the past four seasons. He would fill a massive void left by senior Woody Marks, who is headed off to the NFL following an excellent senior campaign and in a surprising move, second leading rusher redshirt freshman Quinten Joyner jumped in the portal when it opened on Monday, Dec. 9.
Riley has depended on the portal in each of his three seasons as the USC coach to find his leading rusher, and it appears he will be doing the same for 2025.
AAC Freshman of the Year receiver Joseph Williams is also on his visit this weekend as part of a busy schedule for him during this transfer window. Williams hauled in 30 receptions for 588 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, but most of his production came in the final month of the season when he recorded 21 receptions for 461 yards and five touchdowns over the season's final four games.
Williams would fill the need at receiver left by redshirt junior Kyron Hudson and sophomore Robinson, both have entered the portal.
The transfer portal will officially close on Saturday, Dec. 28 and reopen after spring practices.
