USC Trojans' Jaylin Smith Expresses Gratitude on Senior Day: ‘I Love Everything About USC’
USC Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith was one of 31 players honored on Senior Day at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.
Smith has appeared in 42 career games during his four seasons on campus, but this weekend was the last time he will run through the tunnels wearing the Cardinal and Gold.
“It was a surreal, man,” Smith. “I just remember moving into the Village like it was yesterday. I feel like the memories, they haven’t hit me yet, to be honest. But I just look back at all the memories, the tradition, the culture, and everything that SC stands on. I love everything about USC. I’m blessed to be a part of this."
The Bishop Alemany (CA) product signed with USC as a four-star recruit in the 2021 cycle and has been through a ton of change during his time at the University of Southern California, filled plenty of highs and lows.
The entire staff that recruited him was let go after his freshman season in 2021 when the Trojans went 4-8 and the program missed out on a bowl game entirely. USC hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma after the season and they won 11 games in his first season, reached the Pac-12 Championship game and a New Year’s Six Bow in 2022.
In 2023, the Trojans raced out to a 6-0 start and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP poll before dropping five of their last six regular season games. USC defeated Louisville in the Holiday Bowl, where Smith won Defensive MVP honor to finish the season 8-5. And this season has played out in a lot of the same ways as last season. The Trojans opened the season with an upset victory over LSU in Las Vegas and were ranked as high as No. 11 to start the month of October. However, USC stumbled down the stretch, going 3-5 over the last two months and finished the regular season with a 6-6 record.
Smith played every position in the secondary for two different defensive coordinators before his third, D’Anton Lynn made him a full-time cornerback in 2024 where he has excelled this season. His play has caught the attention of NFL scouts, and it was announced last month that Smith has accepted his invitation to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The All-Star game will give Smith the opportunity to showcase his talents in a week-long event in front of every NFL team.
Earlier in the season, former USC All-American safety and current assistant defensive backs coach Taylor Mays raved about the progression Smith has made over the years and still believes his best football is yet to come.
“Jaylin (Smith) is a star in the making,” Mays said. “I think for J-Rock especially, I’ve been here his whole career from when he came in as a freshman, I think it’s twofold because it’s him on the field and it’s also him off the field. He’s grown up which every player naturally does as they get older, but he’s grown up, he’s matured, he’s seen what he needs to do in order to be successful on and off the football field."
“What’s happened is his athletic talent has been able to takeover. He’s been consistent, he’s been dedicated, he’s sacrificed. You’re starting to see the benefit of all the hard work. Everything’s he’s done over these last couple of years it’s showing up right now, he’s a heck of a player,” Mays continued.
Smith plays with an infectious passion and energy that has resonated with teammates. His impact on the program has been felt and he will leave behind a standard for future members of the USC secondary.
