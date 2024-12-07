Former USC Trojans' Matt Leinart, Keyshawn Johnson React to 2025 Recruiting Class
California is a hotbed for recruiting and the USC Trojans have consistently lost battles for elite in-state prospects. USC signed just three of the top 25 high school prospects for the 2025 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings during the Early National Signing Period.
For context, Alabama signed four, including three of the top seven, headlined by Mission Viejo (CA) five-star cornerback Dijon Lee, the top-ranked player in the state. Oregon also snagged four of the top 25 prospects in California. Former USC Heisman trophy and national championship winning quarterback Matt Leinart had a simple three-word response.
"This is crazy," Leinart wrote on X.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been criticized throughout his time at USC for not spending enough time recruiting at a number of local high school powerhouses that are within a two-hour drive of campus.
Oaks Christian (CA) four-star edge rusher Hayden Lowe, the No. 3 player in the state flipped from USC to Miami in November.
"I feel like Miami has given me unwavering love since the start of my recruiting process," Lowe told On3. "You know since the start, USC hasn't given me all-in -- I haven't really been their No. 1 guy from the start. I became their No. 1 guy when other recruits decommitted. With U-Miami, I've been their No. 1 guy from the start. They love me. You've got to go where you're wanted. I feel like I'm more wanted in Miami than LA."
The Trojans lost the battle for JSerra Catholic (CA) four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo to rival Notre Dame, the same day Buford (GA) four-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte signed with Tennessee, instead of USC where he had been committed to since August. Perlotte marked the 13th out of state prospect to de-commit from USC during the 2025 cycle.
A number of recruits from the south including, four-star Carrollton (GA) quarterback Julian Lewis and three-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux, four-star Seminole Ridge (FL) linebacker Ty Jackson, Williamson (AL) three-star offensive tackle Carde Smith, three-star Oakland (TN) running back Duane Morris all decommitted in mid to late November as the Early National Signing Period was approaching. And five-star Corner Canyon (UT) receiver Jerome Myles decommitted last Sunday.
Former USC receiver and No. 1 overall pick Keyshawn Johnson had a passionate response about the Trojans recruiting strategy on his “All Facts No Brakes” podcast.
“Focus in on recruiting in Southern California, throw a net around the west coast stop f***ing around with Texas and all of these other states, stop it, just stop it,” Johnson said. “I don’t want to hear rumors that other teams are coming into our backyard and taking our players. You got enough players here. Why would I want some receiver from Texas when I got one right in my own f***ing backyard. Why would I want a quarterback from somewhere else I got a pretty damn good one right here.”
MORE: USC Trojans Bowl Game Prediction: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Texas A&M Aggies?
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Quarterback Miller Moss To Visit Missouri, Louisville
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Kyron Hudson To Enter Transfer Portal: Oregon Ducks Next?
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Other Jobs, UCF Knights: 'I'm Home'
MORE: Jahkeem Stewart Signs With USC Trojans Over LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks: USC Recruiting
MORE: Why Jadon Perlotte Signed With Tennessee Volunteers Over USC Trojans: Recruiting Flip
MORE: USC Trojans Flip Four-Star Safety Alex Graham From Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: USC Trojans Land Top-10 Recruiting Class? Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: USC Trojans Offensive Lineman Gino Quinones Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: USC Trojans' Matt Entz Raves About Freshman Linebacker Desman Stephens II's Potential