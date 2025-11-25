What UCLA's Tim Skipper Said About USC Rivalry, Trojans' Explosive Offense
The latest chapter of the bitter rivalry between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins will be written on Saturday as the two face off for the Victory Bell at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The No. 15 USC Trojans look to earn their second straight win over UCLA and finish an undefeated regular season at the Coliseum.
Tim Skipper Addresses the Importance Of USC Rivalry With UCLA Team
UCLA interim coach Tim Skipper will be making his first appearance in the rivalry game against USC on Saturday. With a roster that includes several transfers, Skipper addressed the importance of the rivalry game to the team ahead of the matchup with USC.
"We watched a video as a team just to go over the history of it because you have so many transfers and things. I wanted to make sure everybody knew how significant this game was," said Skipper. "It's awesome to finally be a part of this thing, to be able to work it and coach it, it's going to be awesome, and I'm just looking forward to it."
Skipper Credits USC's Offensive Talent Among the Best In Big Ten
UCLA enters Saturday's matchup as a major underdog, and USC should be efficient on offense against the Bruins. Skipper credited USC's offense and mentioned the challenges that the Trojans' offensive talent presents for UCLA's defense in the rivalry matchup.
"I think they have the most explosives in the Big Ten as far as offense goes. We're going to have our hands full," said Skipper. "We're going to have to have all hands on deck. We're going to have to throw different things at them, try to confuse them a little bit."
Throughout this season, USC's offense has dominated opponents with the play of quarterback Jayden Maiava, as well as star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. The Trojans' running game, however, has also been dominant throughout the season, despite the loss of two of their starting running backs in October.
"I know their pass game gets a lot of attention, but the run game and Lincoln Riley's run game, even when he was at Oklahoma, is something you have to deal with because he always has those receivers. So you can't just play man-to-man all day and load the box," said Skipper.
"We're going to have to play some really good ball and not just give away what we're doing. It's going to be a full week of trying to get the game plan down and then executing it," Skipper added.
What Upset Win Over USC Would Mean For UCLA's Season
The Bruins enter Saturday's matchup with a 3-8 overall record and are coming off a 48-14 blowout loss at home to the Washington Huskies. In the loss, starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the game in the third quarter with an injury. Ahead of the matchup against USC, the Bruins quarterback is listed as day-to-day with neck spasms.
The absence of Iamaleava would benefit USC in the rivalry matchup, as his ability to create big plays and talent as a mobile quarterback could cause problems for the Trojans' defense. With UCLA having a frustrating season, an upset win over their rival would mean everything for them to finish off the year on a high note.
"I love the team, man, we've been through a lot. All of us, even the coaches, everybody. We've all been through a lot. It's a roller coaster, right? And every season's a roller coaster, but this one's been a little unique with all the changes and things like that that've happened," said Skipper.
"Let the chips fly as we get out there on Saturday and its a great opponent to end the season with and it'll be a big time game once we get over there to the Coliseum," Skipper added.
An upset win over USC at the Coliseum on Saturday would give the UCLA football program much-needed momentum heading into the offseason as it continues to navigate through a coaching search. The rivalry matchup between USC and UCLA will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on NBC.