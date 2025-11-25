All Trojans

What UCLA's Tim Skipper Said About USC Rivalry, Trojans' Explosive Offense

The No. 15 USC Trojans will face the UCLA Bruins in the latest meeting of the bitter rivalry series on Saturday. UCLA interim coach Tim Skipper commented on his first appearance in the rivalry and USC's offensive talent.

Caden Handwork

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The latest chapter of the bitter rivalry between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins will be written on Saturday as the two face off for the Victory Bell at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The No. 15 USC Trojans look to earn their second straight win over UCLA and finish an undefeated regular season at the Coliseum.

Tim Skipper Addresses the Importance Of USC Rivalry With UCLA Team

USC Trojans UCLA Bruins College Football Tim Skipper Big Ten transfer players rivalry series Lincoln Riley Washington Huskies
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks on during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA interim coach Tim Skipper will be making his first appearance in the rivalry game against USC on Saturday. With a roster that includes several transfers, Skipper addressed the importance of the rivalry game to the team ahead of the matchup with USC.

"We watched a video as a team just to go over the history of it because you have so many transfers and things. I wanted to make sure everybody knew how significant this game was," said Skipper. "It's awesome to finally be a part of this thing, to be able to work it and coach it, it's going to be awesome, and I'm just looking forward to it."

Skipper Credits USC's Offensive Talent Among the Best In Big Ten

USC Trojans UCLA Bruins College Football Big Ten teams Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane quarterback wide receivers
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) handles the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

UCLA enters Saturday's matchup as a major underdog, and USC should be efficient on offense against the Bruins. Skipper credited USC's offense and mentioned the challenges that the Trojans' offensive talent presents for UCLA's defense in the rivalry matchup.

"I think they have the most explosives in the Big Ten as far as offense goes. We're going to have our hands full," said Skipper. "We're going to have to have all hands on deck. We're going to have to throw different things at them, try to confuse them a little bit."

Throughout this season, USC's offense has dominated opponents with the play of quarterback Jayden Maiava, as well as star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. The Trojans' running game, however, has also been dominant throughout the season, despite the loss of two of their starting running backs in October.

"I know their pass game gets a lot of attention, but the run game and Lincoln Riley's run game, even when he was at Oklahoma, is something you have to deal with because he always has those receivers. So you can't just play man-to-man all day and load the box," said Skipper.

"We're going to have to play some really good ball and not just give away what we're doing. It's going to be a full week of trying to get the game plan down and then executing it," Skipper added.

MORE: USC Trojans' Interesting Betting Odds Released For Crosstown Rivalry vs. UCLA

MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Prediction Before Rivalry Week

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives USC Credit After Beating the Trojans 

WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

What Upset Win Over USC Would Mean For UCLA's Season

UCLA Bruins College Football USC Trojans Big Ten Nico Iamaleava quarterback Washington Huskies Tim Skipper Lincoln Riley
UCLA's assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel, right, and the Bruins celebrate after beating Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins enter Saturday's matchup with a 3-8 overall record and are coming off a 48-14 blowout loss at home to the Washington Huskies. In the loss, starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the game in the third quarter with an injury. Ahead of the matchup against USC, the Bruins quarterback is listed as day-to-day with neck spasms.

The absence of Iamaleava would benefit USC in the rivalry matchup, as his ability to create big plays and talent as a mobile quarterback could cause problems for the Trojans' defense. With UCLA having a frustrating season, an upset win over their rival would mean everything for them to finish off the year on a high note.

"I love the team, man, we've been through a lot. All of us, even the coaches, everybody. We've all been through a lot. It's a roller coaster, right? And every season's a roller coaster, but this one's been a little unique with all the changes and things like that that've happened," said Skipper.

"Let the chips fly as we get out there on Saturday and its a great opponent to end the season with and it'll be a big time game once we get over there to the Coliseum," Skipper added.

An upset win over USC at the Coliseum on Saturday would give the UCLA football program much-needed momentum heading into the offseason as it continues to navigate through a coaching search. The rivalry matchup between USC and UCLA will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on NBC.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football