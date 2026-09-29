USC Trojans Trying to Sell a Recruiting Vision with No Results

In January of last year, USC had a massive overhaul to its program, with the hiring of a brand-new personnel staff, headlined by general manager Chad Bowden, and new assistant coaches.

It was a massive culture shift within the program, and one recruits started to take notice of, most notably highly touted ones that are in a close proximity. There was three-win increase in 2025 after a disappointing 6-6 finish in 2024. The Trojans fixed their NIL collectives to compete with the rest of the country.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The result was landing the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle as they reclaimed their state on the trail and made major moves for out-of-state blue-chip recruits.

USC opened their $225 million dollar Bloom Football Performance Center in early August. A significant investment from the university and donors. An innovative state-of-the-art facility with new age technology and feels like its own campus.

The day it opened, it was a culmination of what the program was supposedly trending towards and marked the beginning of a new era of Trojans football.

USC had given coach Lincoln Riley the resources he needs to succeed.

Path Forward for USC is Unclear with Lincoln Riley

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season was all about seeing that vision come to light on the field. See the program headed in a direction that would make them legitimate Big Ten contenders and put them back in the national spotlight by making a run at its first College Football Playoff.

And in their most important challenge to present that vision in front of a national audience this past Saturday against West Coast rival Oregon, Riley fell flat on his face. Defensive struggles once again continue to be an issue.

A celebration by linebacker Desman Stephens following a hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore that led to him leaving the game in an ambulance and allowing him to return to the sideline is a stain on the program and its culture under Riley. The Trojans aren’t just the biggest story in college football and leading talk shows, the reaction from Stephens has made it a national story.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning once again took shots at USC’s program after he defeated the Trojans for a third straight time, and Riley has allowed him to because of the product he puts on the field on Saturdays. It’s flat out an embarrassment for the program, and one the fan base has grown tired of.

Having the approach as if were any other game was negligence. It’s one thing to say it, but based on their performance on Saturday, it’s hard to believe the program grasped the gravity of the game throughout the week. And that comes from the man in charge.

So what is exactly is USC selling to prospects?

It was easy to get the 2026 and 2027 recruits to jump on board because of the revamped look to the program in the offseason. The same pitch can’t be used with the 2028 class and beyond with nothing to show for it on the field after making significant changes.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s year five and Riley’s signature win as at home last season against a Michigan team that frankly wasn’t as good as its No. 15 ranking suggested at the time. It’s simply not going to cut it. One thing Riley had going for him was massive support from the administration. That has quickly dwindled following Saturday night.

What about the player development on defense is intriguing to future recruits? What about what transpired this past Saturday night suggests what the program is in year five is any different than what it was when Riley first took over?

The Trojans season is not over. They still have a lot of football ahead of them season and big-time matchups against Washington, Penn State, Ohio State and Indiana. But as of now there’s very little faith that anything changes with four and a half years of evidence.

This is a program that completely changes as soon as they leave the tarmac in Los Angeles. It’s impossible to be an elite program if you can’t play well on the road or win ranked matchups.

If Southern Cal wants to change the narrative, they have to prove it on the field. The time for talking has been long gone for years and as the program is under heavy fire, the scoreboard on Saturday’s is the only talking that needs to be done. Riley said after the game Saturday that he believes they have a good football team and that his squad will respond in a positive way. Then just win. Don't talk, just win.

It’s back to the drawing board this week against Washington and even though USC could still lose one more game and make the College Football Playoff, their approach should be as if it’s a one-game season every week. Every week they are fighting to stay alive. It can’t be business as usual or the same weekly schedule or practice routine or disciple with its player, it’s an inefficient formula.

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