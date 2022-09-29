Updated 2022 Heisman Trophy Odds: Caleb Williams in top 3

After four weeks of college football, there is plenty of speculation around who will win the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

As we enter Week 5, three quarterbacks remain the clear favorites to take college football's most prestigious award: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and USC's Caleb Williams.

Stroud has been the betting favorite all season, but Young jumped Williams in this week's odds following a massive 55-3 win over Vanderbilt in which Young threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams led USC to a 17-14 win over Oregon State on the road, but he only threw for 180 yards and one score.

Williams and Young are just about neck-and-neck, with Young holding a slight +100 advantage in the latest odds according to multiple sources.

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Georgia's Stetson Bennet complete the top 5, but their odds are significantly lower than the top three.

Here's a look at the updated 2022 Heisman Trophy odds:

Williams will have a good opportunity to pad his Heisman resume this week with the No. 6 Trojans opening as 26-point favorites vs. Arizona State.

One stat that is helping Williams so far this year is consecutive pass attempts without an interception. He has now made 188 consecutive pass attempts without being picked off (4th most in the nation).

Stroud is in a good position to extend his lead in the odds this week with a favorable matchup against Rutgers, while Bryce Young and No. 2 Alabama have a much harder task ahead of them on the road against No. 20 Arkansas.

With Young facing a tough opponent this week, a strong game by Williams could see him move back into second place in next week's odds.

Catch the action live as Williams and the Trojans host Arizona State on Saturday.

Here is how to watch USC vs. Arizona state live.