Updated National Championship Odds After Spring Football: USC Trojans Dark Horse?
With spring practices ending across the country, there is a better idea of where each college football team is heading for the 2025 season. The USC Trojans did not hold a spring game, but the Trojans roster has certainly undergone some changes.
Between incoming recruits and transfer portal changes, the betting odds for the College Football National Championship are shifting.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites to win the National Championship next season. The Buckeyes have +600 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook to be crowned back-to-back champions.
The Buckeyes lost just two games in 2024, entering the College Football Playoffs as the No. 8 seed. Ohio State did not earn a bye week but went on to be crowned champions, taking down higher-seeded opponents. Heading into 2025, the Buckeyes have not named a starting quarterback but will have their star wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith returning.
Behind Ohio State is the Texas Longhorns with +650 odds to win the National Championship. The Longhorns are heading into their first season with quarterback Arch Manning getting the start. The Longhorns ended the 2024 season with a loss against Ohio State in the playoffs. With multiple offensive players returning, Texas is looking like a dominant team next year.
The team with the third-best odds to win the College Football National Championship is the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have +700 odds to win the National Championship. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is no stranger to adjusting to roster turnover each season. Georgia made the College Football Playoffs last year, losing the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame.
MORE: Alijah Arenas' Family Provides Update On Car Accident, Induced Coma
MORE: Caleb Williams Issues Warning to Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears' First Round NFL Draft Pick
MORE: Chicago Bears NFL Draft Steal Luther Burden III Is 'Big Fan' Of Caleb Williams
The top five highest odds also include the Penn State Nittany Lions with +750 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and the Oregon Ducks with +800 odds. Each team with top-five odds made the playoffs last season as they look to make another run in 2025.
USC Trojans National Championship Odds:
The USC Trojans have +12,000 odds to win the College Football National Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Trojans ended the 2024 season with a 7-6 record, securing the Las Vegas Bowl win. USC began the season on a high note with a win over the LSU Tigers and the Trojans were ranked until the week three loss against the Michigan Wolverines.
Offensively the Trojans have numerous players returning, including quarterback Jayden Maiava, wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’kobi Lane, and tight end Lake McRee. With Maiava entering year two with the Trojans, USC coach Lincoln Riley can create an explosive offense.
Defensively, USC has an elite coaching staff developing its players. The defensive line has enough pieces for Trojans coach Eric Henderson to have a solid rotation. The linebacker position is thin, but if Eric Gentry can stay healthy, it is still a tough group.
USC had a tough second-half defense in 2024 under defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Between its returning players and incoming recruits, the Trojans defense can take the next step in 2025.
While USC does not have the top odds, the Trojans could be a dark horse to be in college football playoff contention next season. The 2025 USC football season will kick off on Aug. 30 against the Missouri State Bears at the LA Memorial Coliseum, in Los Angeles, California.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.