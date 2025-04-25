Caleb Williams Issues Warning to Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears' First Round NFL Draft Pick
Former USC Trojans quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams had an eventful evening on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft despite watching from home. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick to the Chicago Bears saw his team select an incredible talent in former Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick.
With Mackey Award-winning tight end, Penn State’s Tyler Warren, still on the board, the pick came as a surprise to some, but Loveland perfectly fits the new system with coach Ben Johnson.
The 2024 All-American Loveland appeared in 39 career games and started 24 of those contests over three seasons. Loveland caught an impressive 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. This past season, in only 10 full games, Loveland dominated, hauling in a career-best 56 receptions. Loveland was at his best against the elites as he went for 15 receptions and 182 receiving yards against the Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns. After being selected, Loveland was called by Caleb Williams.
"He was just saying, 'Congrats, I'm excited to get you here, I'm going to be tough on you, coach Johnson's going to be tough on you, but [you're a] heck of a player, excited to get things rolling. Just let me know if you need anything, I'm here, just excited to get you here and meet face-to-face and get the ball rolling.''" Loveland said of the call with quarterback Caleb Williams after being drafted.
"I love his game, just watching him throughout college," Loveland said. "He's that man and I'm super excited. The arm talent, super smart, and just does everything the right way from what I can tell, so I'm super excited. He gave me a call a little bit ago, so I'm looking to build that bond, get with him and just help the Bears win."
Caleb Williams was known for his competitive drive and for wearing his emotions on his sleeve while at USC. It’s one of the qualities that made him so polarizing coming out of college. Loveland plays with that same fire and burning flame to compete at the highest level and win. General manager Ryan Poles talked about that being a driving factor in the Bears' evaluation of the star tight end and how that could benefit the entire team.
"Love his compete, his fire," Poles said. "This kid is physical, he's tough, he plays the game the right way. When you watch the tape, there's an energy level that comes with him. You can see it throughout the game and it's infectious to other guys."
The offensive line is rebuilt, the tight end room just got a significant upgrade, and there are more acquisitions to be made in the coming days. Caleb Williams will be in a much better position to succeed this time around under this iteration of the Bears offense.