Alijah Arenas' Family Provides Update On Car Accident, Induced Coma
In the morning of April 24, USC Trojans basketball commit Alijah Arenas was in a serious car accident in Los Angeles. Arenas was hospitalized and placed in an induced coma. On Friday morning, the family released a positive update as he is out of his induced coma and making progress toward recovery.
While Arenas is still recovering and remains under care, he managed to open his eyes and remembers the accident. The Arenas family released a statement following the hopeful update.
“In a remarkable and hopeful development, Alijah Arenas has come out of his coma and has shown significant signs of progress within the last 24 hours. In a powerful and emotional moment, Alijah opened his eyes and was able to write on a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked, ‘Did anyone get hurt?” The family wrote.
“Although he remains intubated, this progress marks a critical step forward in his recovery. His mother, Laura Gova Father, Gilbert Arenas, siblings and family have been by his side every step of the way,” the statement continued.
On the morning of the crash, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Fire Department responded early to a call about a Tesla Cybertruck crashing. Charania also quickly reported that Arenas was in “stable condition” and did not suffer any broken bones.
In the statement from the family, there was an individual’s account of what he saw during the morning of the accident.
“I remember hearing banging on the car window, but I couldn’t see anything because the smoke was so thick. That’s when I realized someone was inside. I tried to break the window, but it wouldn’t give. Then I saw one of the windows was cracked just enough and we used everything we had to bend it and pull him out. The car was on fire. We knew we had to get him out,” The individual said.
Thankfully, while he is still intubated, Arenas is recovering from the incident, and the family will continue to update as he heals.
There was overwhelming support on social media, including NBA legend Earvin Magic Johnson, who sent a message to the family.
“Cookie and I are praying for a full recovery for Alijah Arenas following his car crash. We are also praying for the entire Arenas family, especially his dad Gilbert and mom Laure, during this difficult time,” Johnson wrote.
Arenas was initially a member of the 2026 recruiting class before reclassifying in December of 2024. From the class of 2025, Arenas is the No. 7 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 shooting guard, and the No. 2 prospect from California, per 247 Sports. Arenas is a five-star recruit and the son of 11-year NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas.
Arenas committed to USC on Jan. 30 on his father’s podcast “Gil’s Arena.” Arenas is a top recruit, picking the Trojans over UCLA, Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, and Arizona.
"Alijah, congratulations man. You celebrate with your family, I’m gonna go celebrate with the coaches, and call you in a little bit. Cannot wait to coach you, thanks for trusting us. Love it that you’re staying in Los Angeles, California," USC coach Eric Musselman said after Arenas committed to the Trojans.
Musselman has received just two commitments from the class of 2025. In addition to Arenas, USC is bringing in four-star shooting guard Jerry Easter.