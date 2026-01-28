USC Battling New Contender for Four-Star Recruit Jailen Hill

USC remains firmly in the hunt for Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco cornerback Jailen Hill, even as new national powers attempt to pull him away. The Trojans have prioritized Hill early in the 2027 cycle, and while momentum has shifted elsewhere in recent weeks, USC continues to press as it recalibrates its recruiting strategy after a massive 2026 haul.

Hill is one of the more important in-state defensive backs on the board for USC, and the staff has treated him accordingly. Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed recently completed an in-home visit with Hill per 247Sports, a clear signal that the program still views him as a high-priority target.

“Oh, that was great, man. It’s a blessing just getting all these opportunities, especially for your hometown school, to just come see you for his first home visit. I was his first home visit,” Hill told USCFootball.com. “It was just a great opportunity. I was very blessed.”

Hill also emphasized the trust he’s built with Reed throughout the process. Something that becomes much more important now with the recent hiring of new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson who has yet to build rapport with Hill.

USC hopes to continue strengthening that relationship during the Trojan Olympics, its first junior day of the offseason. Hill was invited and is expected to make a local visit, though his recruitment has become more complicated as other programs surge.

Indiana Emerges As New Challenger

While USC has stayed consistent, the biggest movement has come from the Midwest. Originally it was the Trojans former rival, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who posed the most threat to take the California native. But as of late, the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers have gained real momentum emerging as a real contender and possibly the team to beat. Most recently, 247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo updated Hill's Crystal Ball Prediction, placing the Hoosiers as the favorite.

Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney all confirmed the Hoosiers late sway in his latest report basically saying that Hill would "commit there when he’s ready to decide." That prediction has added urgency for USC as it looks to counter late momentum with proximity, relationships, and opportunity.

Why the Trojans Need to Land Hill

After bringing in 35 recruits in the 2026 class, the Trojans are seaminly looking to take more of a "quality-over-quantity" approach to the 2027 class. Hill, the No. 15 cornerback nationally, and the No. 15 player in California in the 2027 class, is one of their many swings to land immediate game changing talents.

At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Hill enjoyed a breakout junior season at St. John Bosco High School. In 10 games, he posted 11 tackles, six interceptions, and three pass breakups, showcasing the ball skills and length that have made him one of the more intriguing cover corners on the West Coast. He previously played at Inglewood High School before transferring to Bosco alongside teammate Jacob Whitehead, making a seamless transition into one of the nation’s premier programs.

Bosco remains a critical pipeline for USC, which is also pursuing Hill’s teammate Josiah Poyer and other local defensive backs like Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and Duvay Williams. That context keeps Hill squarely on USC’s radar. Even with Indiana surging and Notre Dame lingering, the Trojans are not backing off.

The coming weeks should offer clarity, but for now, USC remains very much alive in the race for one of California’s top defensive backs. Even with momentum is not necessarily on their side.