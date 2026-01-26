Sam Darnold Makes History in Seattle's NFC Championship Win

Entering the season, former USC star quarterback Sam Darnold faced criticism about whether he could lead the Seattle Seahawks to a deep playoff run. Throughout the NFL playoffs, Darnold has proved those doubters wrong, and now the Seahawks are off to the Super Bowl, following a thrilling 31-27 NFC Championship win over their bitter division rival, the Los Angeles Rams.

Along with leading the Seahawks to the Super Bowl, the former USC Trojans star quarterback made history with the NFC Championship victory.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

With the win, Darnold is set to be the first USC Trojans quarterback to play in the Super Bowl. Darnold and the Seahawks will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60 on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Sam Darnold's Dominant Performance in NFC Championship Game

In the NFC Championship win, Darnold had the best playoff performance of his NFL career, showing his toughness while playing through an oblique injury, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-36 passing.

Darnold made explosive plays from the start, as in addition to his impressive performance, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba both recorded touchdowns in the win.

Darnold's NFL Comeback Story

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Darnold’s run with Seattle this season and the Minnesota Vikings last year has been an incredible turnaround in his NFL career. After being drafted by the New York Jets with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold struggled to break out in the first six seasons of his career, which also included appearances with the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers.

The last two seasons, however, Darnold has thrived as the talent that he developed during his college career under former USC coach Clay Helton is finally paying off. Darnold, in two seasons as the starting quarterback for USC, had a 20-4 record, while throwing for 7,229 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions.

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in action during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Darnold is no stranger to playing on the championship stage, as during his two seasons as USC’s starting quarterback, the Trojans won a Rose Bowl thriller over current Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Darnold and the Trojans also won the Pac-12 championship in 2017 over the Stanford Cardinal.

Now in the Super Bowl, Darnold looks to guide the Seahawks to their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. The Seahawks also look to avenge their Super Bowl 49 loss to the Patriots, a memory that still haunts Seattle fans 11 years later. That Super Bowl loss for the Seahawks featured the infamous game-winning goal-line interception by former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.

Darnold Not the Only Former USC Star Playing in Super Bowl

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates on the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Darnold becoming the first USC quarterback to win the Super Bowl is an accomplishment that Trojan fans and alumni will love. Darnold isn’t the only former USC player who is set to make an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Three of Darnold’s Seahawks teammates, who happen to be former Trojans players, will play in the Super Bowl, including linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, defensive tackle Brandon Pili, and veteran defensive end Leonard Williams. All four players are appearing in the Super Bowl for the very first time.

