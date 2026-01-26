USC's Makai Lemon Paired With Underrated NFL Quarterback In Recent Mock Draft

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon instantly stood out as one of college football's best playmakers this season, earning multiple honors like First Team All-American and the Biletnikoff Award. Now, Lemon is taking his talents to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lemon has received multiple predictions when it comes to his future NFL home, including the Baltimore Ravens and even the Los Angeles Rams. With a new mock draft from Pro Football Focus, Lemon's projection could have him paired up with an up-and-coming quarterback in New Orleans with Tyler Shough.

New Orleans Saints Predicted To Draft Makai Lemon

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In PFF's recent mock draft, analyst Gordon McGuinness predicts the New Orleans Saints will select Lemon with the eighth overall pick. The most enticing part about drafting a playmaker like Lemon to New Orleans is their rising success with quarterback Tyler Shough.

Shough was the Saints' second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A product of Louisville, Shough earned his starting job late in the season after quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched after a 1-7 start to the year. Through 10 games, Shough threw for 2,384 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Despite his 5-4 record in nine full starts, Saints fans see the potential in Shough and believe he can help the Saints run an explosive and successful offense down the road. With someone like Lemon in the Saints receiving core, Shough and Lemon could build a strong air-raid offense that's difficult to stop.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) passes against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

New Orleans' receiving core is currently made up of wide receivers Chris Olave, Kevin Austin Jr. and Dante Pettis, with Olave leading the way with 1,163 receiving yards on 100 receptions and nine touchdowns. Especially with Olave's talent, adding a star rookie like Lemon who's explosive, finds open grass and consistently moves the chains could be the start of building an elite offense for the Saints.

Makai Lemon's Talent Will Take Him Far In The NFL

What college football fans saw Lemon do all season is exactly what NFL Scouts are looking for, someone who produces yards-after-catch plays, aggressive in any pass situation and makes guys miss. This season, Lemon's highlight reel catches help paint the type of receiver Lemon is entering the Draft.

McGuiness's analysis for Lemon's selection to New Orleans comes from the potential bond between Lemon and Shough, as well as sharing his stats in man coverage that makes him an elite receiver in his draft class.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass for a touch down during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough showed enough in 2025 for the Saints to want to build around him with a playmaker like Lemon. The USC star logged an 81.0 PFF receiving grade against man coverage, caught 66.7% of contested targets and dropped just 2.5% of the catchable targets thrown his way this season," McGuinness wrote.

Lemon finished his time in Los Angeles with 1,156 receiving yards on 79 receptions and 14 total touchdowns. His 1,100-plus receiving yards led the Power Four through the regular season, and also helped him earn USC's second Biletnikoff Award.

Just like Lemon built a strong relationship and bond with quarterback Jayden Maiava in his first season as starting quarterback, adding Lemon to the mix with Shough is ideal for New Orleans.

