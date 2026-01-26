Most Impactful Early Enrollee Recruit for USC Trojans

USC signed 35 recruits in the 2026 cycle and several of them will see immediate playing time in the fall.

Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was a Freshman All-American in 2025, and the Trojans could have another instant difference-maker on the defensive front in five-star edge Luke Wafle.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At first glance it’s hard to believe Wafle just finished high school with his chiseled 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame. Now, just imagine what being in a college strength and conditioning program over the next seven months will do for him.

Wafle doesn’t just look the part, he’s productive. As a senior, the Hun School (N.J.) product registered 99 tackles, including 37 for loss and 23 sacks, which earned him Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year honors.

He was a standout all week during the Navy All-American Bowl practice earlier this month. In the game, Wafle wreaked havoc against some of the best high school talent in the country, registering three sacks, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery and claimed MVP honors.

Braylan Shelby and Kameryn Fountain project as the Trojans starting defensive ends. The two upperclassmen have split starting duties over the past couple of seasons. But that doesn’t mean Wafle won’t push them in the spring and fall camp to be a day one starter.

USC needs more of a consistent pass rush. Last season, Fountain led the team in sacks with 5.5 and Shelby was second with 4.5. In a 13-game season, the Trojans need someone that can get up to double digits or at least very close to it.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ideally, USC hopes Fountain and Shelby make a leap in 2026, giving them multiple pass rushers, but if they believe Wafle is that player, then his snap count will reflect it.

All eyes will be on the development of the Trojans defensive line. They need to be tougher as a group and have better gap discipline.

The defensive line and secondary have to be connected. If the front can be more disruptive, then it will allow the secondary to be more aggressive, and it will also impact the linebackers.

Impact Freshmen in the Fall

Archbishop Hoban's Elbert 'Roc' Hill IV runs with the ball in the first half of a football game against Central York at Panthers Stadium on Oct. 18, 2024, in Springettsbury Township. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Staying on the defensive line, four-star Jaimeon Winfield is another freshman that will have a spot in the rotation on day one.

Winfield also made a lasting impression at the Navy All-American Bowl. The Texas native is powerful and quick off the snap. USC only added Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren to the interior of defensive front because of its investment in Winfield, figuratively and literally.

Five-star tight end Mark Bowman is most likely a day one starter, alongside four-star Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 rated JUCO tight end this past cycle.

And then several freshman receivers, including four-stars Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley are expected to be part of the rotation. One of them could also end up starting in the fall.

Center Brock Kolojay is mean and nasty and exactly what USC needs on its offensive line. The Trojans return all five starters from last season but if one player is most likely to shake things up it’s the four-star from IMG Academy (Fla.).

Five-star cornerback Elbert Hill will be someone to keep an eye on in an intense cornerback competition this spring. Hill is a tremendous athlete with impressive technique. He’s a ball hawk and the Trojans need to create more turnovers.

