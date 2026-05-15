USC Commit Shows Off Insane Hops During Mater Dei Recruiting Showcase

While USC fans are still haunted by the Trojans’ 2023 defense, the secondary has been rebuilt over the past two years into a respectable Big Ten unit. USC appears to have found another key piece in 2027 Mater Dei defensive back Danny Lang.

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

Danny Lang's Impressive Vertical

At Mater Dei High School's (Calif.) college showcase on Thursday, Lang showed off his impressive vertical to bring down an interception during a drill.

It was only one showcase rep, but it offered a clear glimpse of the athletic traits USC is betting on.

Mater Dei (Calif.) cornerback and #USC commit Danny Lang pic.twitter.com/f8slJ1lgiR — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) May 14, 2026

USC made sure their presence was felt at the showcase by having General Manager Chad Bowden, Assistant GM Tre Brown and the Director of Recruiting, Weston Zernechel, in attendance. That presence reinforced how highly the Trojans value Lang, who committed to USC on March 25 over Ohio State and Oregon.

The four-star senior had 28 offers. Staying in California, reuniting with former teammate Aaryn Washington and his relationship with USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed were the key factors in Lang’s decision.

"My main relationship is with coach T-Reed," Lang said during the CBS Sports YouTube broadcast. "That's really what I'm focused on. It's the way he checks in every day. No matter what time it is, he literally checks in every single day. I feel like he's all about building relationships with his recruits and I feel like that's why his name has grown."

In addition to Lang's hard commitment, defenders like Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, Mekai Brown and Alifeleti Tuihalamaka have boosted the Trojans’ 2027 recruiting class rank to No. 3 (247Sports) and No. 4 (On3, Rivals) nationally.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

USC's New Defense

The fit is notable because USC’s secondary has already taken major steps forward. Under former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, the Trojans' secondary allowed 207.5 passing yards per game, 23 points per game, had the best pass-defense success rate on third-and-long and finished the season with 12 interceptions. This defensive performance aided the Trojans to an AP Top 20 finish and a bowl game appearance.

With new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson taking the helm of the defense, fans can expect to see the growth continue as well as a fiery passion that Patterson brought to TCU.

What makes Lang a special addition to the Trojans defense is that he’s played on all sides of Mater Dei’s secondary – which will be useful in Patterson’s 4-2-5 defensive scheme.

USC’s aggressive push for Lang also reflects the larger shift in how the Trojans are trying to build their defense. After years of criticism about defensive consistency, USC has put a clear emphasis on adding length, versatility and developmental upside in the secondary. Lang checks those boxes, giving Patterson and the Trojans a defensive back who does not have to be locked into one role.

That matters even more in the Big Ten, where USC will continue seeing a mix of physical rushing attacks, play-action passing games and explosive perimeter talent. Defensive backs in Patterson’s system need to tackle in space, disguise coverage and move around the formation without becoming a liability. Lang’s experience at Mater Dei, one of the top high school football programs in the country, should help prepare him for that type of responsibility.

Jul 14, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On top of Lang's versatility, his man-on-man and zone coverage, anticipation, long arms, catch radius and open field tackling make him a game-changing prospect based on the scouting report done by Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.

“Will need to eventually add some bulk, but has long arms and is age appropriate in the class,” noted Ivins. “Projects as a potential difference-maker for a College Football Playoff contender that can be positioned outside, inside or over the top.”

During his junior campaign, Lang recorded 31 total tackles (26 solo and five assisted), 10 passes defended and a fumble recovery.

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