WATCH: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Leaps Over Defender at NFL Training Camp

Want to see something spectacular? Check out former USC Trojan Amon-Ra St. Brown's jaw dropping play at Lions training camp on Monday.

Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown proved once again that he has tremendous amounts of talent after making a jaw dropping play at Lions practice, Monday. St. Brown was filmed running down the field, when a fellow Detroit defender came towards him for the tackle; instead of trying to run around the defender, he simply hurdled over him, leaving his teammates speechless.

St. Brown was drafted by the Detroit Lions after spending three seasons with USC. In 2020, he led the Trojans receiving unit and was one of quarterback Kedon Slovis' primary targets.

St. Brown had a career 178 catches for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns, while ranking No. 11 on USC's career receptions list. The Southern California native was drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft by Detroit in round four. St. Brown has a chance to make an immediate impact for Detroit's receiving unit and by the looks of todays practice, he is already off to a great start.

"I'm never going to forget the 15 receivers that went before me in the draft," St. Brown said after the 2021 NFL Draft. "That's kind of the chip I have on my shoulder coming in. Whenever I'm thinking about anything, that just comes back to my mind and it just motivates me to do more."

