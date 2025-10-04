USC Linebacker Desman Stephens Details Areas of Improvement for Trojans Front Seven
All of the focus this past week for the USC Trojans defense has been on the secondary, but linebacker Desman Stephens understands the front seven needs to play a lot better.
“Obviously the end result didn't really go the way we wanted. But despite any of that, we can just learn from it, whether we won that game, whether we blocked that last kick or whatever,” Stephens said. “It's the same game no matter what, and we still have things to work on. So just figuring out those things and applying that through the week.”
Illinois tested the physicality of the Trojans revamped front seven and Michigan will do the same when they travel west on Oct. 11.
“They like to run the ball too, so we definitely excited for that challenge,” Stephens said. “I mean, they just want to play physical, it's Michigan.”
Improving as a Linebacker Group
A week after Illinois had just two rushing yards in a lopsided loss to Indiana, the Fighting Illini had 171 yards on the ground against USC.
Illinois controlled the line of scrimmage and had no problem reaching the linebackers at the second level. Stephens detailed where his position group needs to improve moving forward.
“I think every week you can just level up your intensity and level up your fight and how hard you really just try to get after it and fall in love with the game,” Stephens said. “So just taking that to the next step, as far as getting to the ball, getting off of blocks, just all those things and trying to get better in every aspect.”
The Trojans will face the two best backs on their schedule over the next couple of games in Michigan’s Justice Haynes and Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love.
For a defense that operates primarily out of a five defensive back, two linebacker base defense, USC used more three linebackers in week 5, something they will need to continue doing to slow down the rushing attacks they are set to face.
“I love as many linebackers on the field. It's great playing with my brothers,” Stephens said. “Great when we can just get that extra backer at base. That's a great look for us, or vice versa. Maybe keep EG [Eric Gentry] in the boundary and put another backer in the space. But having three backers is definitely a plus.”
Taking Pressure Off the Secondary
The Trojans may not be able to fix their secondary this season, but the front seven can make it easier on the guys on the backend.
“Just get our hands on that quarterback, have great rush lane so the QB cannot escape the pocket and just try to just have an all around great operation as a defense,” Stephens said.
MORE: How 5-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet Could Shake Up USC's Offense
MORE: Burning Questions Surround USC Trojans Program During Crucial Bye Week
MORE: USC’s Schedule Turns Brutal as Defensive Concerns Intensify
USC led the country in sacks heading into week 5, but registered just one against Illinois and it came from cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson.
The Trojans prided themselves on their ability to pressure the quarterback with just four rushers during the first four weeks of the season. That disappeared against Illinois and something they need to bring back moving forward.
Taking Next Step
Stephens talked this week about what USC needs to do on defense to improve as a group.
“Just minimizing our mistakes, minimizing our penalties, minimizing maybe we had a little missing assignment, minimizing that one extra step that could have got you right there. Just getting better in all facets of the game,” Stephens said.