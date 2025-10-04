All Trojans

USC Linebacker Desman Stephens Details Areas of Improvement for Trojans Front Seven

The secondary has been the main focus of the scrutiny the USC Trojans have received on that side of the ball this past week. However, USC linebacker Desman Stephens knows the front seven more improve to help the backend of D'Anton Lynn's defense.

Kendell Hollowell

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

All of the focus this past week for the USC Trojans defense has been on the secondary, but linebacker Desman Stephens understands the front seven needs to play a lot better. 

“Obviously the end result didn't really go the way we wanted. But despite any of that, we can just learn from it, whether we won that game, whether we blocked that last kick or whatever,” Stephens said. “It's the same game no matter what, and we still have things to work on. So just figuring out those things and applying that through the week.”

Illinois tested the physicality of the Trojans revamped front seven and Michigan will do the same when they travel west on Oct. 11. 

“They like to run the ball too, so we definitely excited for that challenge,” Stephens said. “I mean, they just want to play physical, it's Michigan.”

Improving as a Linebacker Group

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Michael Jackson III (2) is tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

A week after Illinois had just two rushing yards in a lopsided loss to Indiana, the Fighting Illini had 171 yards on the ground against USC. 

Illinois controlled the line of scrimmage and had no problem reaching the linebackers at the second level. Stephens detailed where his position group needs to improve moving forward. 

“I think every week you can just level up your intensity and level up your fight and how hard you really just try to get after it and fall in love with the game,” Stephens said. “So just taking that to the next step, as far as getting to the ball, getting off of blocks, just all those things and trying to get better in every aspect.”

The Trojans will face the two best backs on their schedule over the next couple of games in Michigan’s Justice Haynes and Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love. 

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) hands the ball off to running back Justice Haynes (22) for a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

For a defense that operates primarily out of a five defensive back, two linebacker base defense, USC used more three linebackers in week 5, something they will need to continue doing to slow down the rushing attacks they are set to face. 

“I love as many linebackers on the field. It's great playing with my brothers,” Stephens said. “Great when we can just get that extra backer at base. That's a great look for us, or vice versa. Maybe keep EG [Eric Gentry] in the boundary and put another backer in the space. But having three backers is definitely a plus.”

Taking Pressure Off the Secondary 

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Justin Bowick (0) runs past Southern California Trojans cornerback Braylon Conley (22) and scores on a 25 yard reception for a touchdown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Trojans may not be able to fix their secondary this season, but the front seven can make it easier on the guys on the backend. 

“Just get our hands on that quarterback, have great rush lane so the QB cannot escape the pocket and just try to just have an all around great operation as a defense,” Stephens said. 

USC led the country in sacks heading into week 5, but registered just one against Illinois and it came from cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson. 

The Trojans prided themselves on their ability to pressure the quarterback with just four rushers during the first four weeks of the season. That disappeared against Illinois and something they need to bring back moving forward.

Taking Next Step 

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Stephens talked this week about what USC needs to do on defense to improve as a group.  

“Just minimizing our mistakes, minimizing our penalties, minimizing maybe we had a little missing assignment, minimizing that one extra step that could have got you right there. Just getting better in all facets of the game,” Stephens said. 

