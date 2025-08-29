How USC Trojans’ DJ Harvey Relationship with Mother Influenced His Career
LOS ANGELES — DJ Harvey will suit up with the USC Trojans for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 30, when they take on Missouri State at the Coliseum.
But it won’t be the first time he’s played at the iconic venue. His first game at San Jose State in 2023 was against Southern Cal, in a game where USC defeated the Spartans 56-28.
Harvey, a Southern California native, was one of 16 transfers the Trojans added during the winter and spring transfer portal windows.
The redshirt senior cornerback was a prized four-star recruit in the 2021 cycle coming out of nearby Sierra Canyon (Calif.), a prominent high school located less than 40 miles from campus that has become a recruiting pipeline for USC.
Before heading to Los Angeles in the winter, he played two seasons at Virginia Techand then another two at San Jose State, including a breakout season in 2024, where he registered four interceptions, seven tackles for loss and 10 pass breakups.
It’s been quite a journey for Harvey to get to where he is now. He credits his mother, Shoshana Cook-Harvey, not only for his success on the field, but also holding him together off the field.
Relationship with Mother and Uncle
Harvey has a close relationship with his mother. The two of them talk on the phone everyday and Cook-Harvey has been to school twice during camp.
“That's my best friend. If you looked at a twin, that would be like my twin,” Harvey said. “She does everything. She's been there for me. She has an older brother that was in the playbook and stuff like that. He played football. So, she kind of understands my lane. She kind of understands how I move on the field and stuff like that. So she's just been my biggest supporter in everything I do.”
The uncle that Harvey is referring to is Joe Kelly, a former first-team All-Pac-10 selection at linebacker with the Washington Huskies and played 11 seasons in the NFL.
“Everybody in our family play football, so like, just have an understanding of football,” Harvey said. “Her being in there to support me, it was a lot.”
Sharing the Field with Kamari Ramsey
Harvey has support from his family off the field and a different member on it. Harvey will be playing his final collegiate season with his godbrother, Kamari Ramsey, a redshirt junior safety.
The two of them will share a game field for the first time since Harvey was a senior and Ramsey was a junior at Sierra Canyon. Although it will be a big deal for their families to see the two of them together in the Cardinal and Gold, Harvey says they haven’t put to much thought into it.
“I think we just keep the main thing, the main thing. I think once it like, kind of like gets in the field, it'll start to feel like it start to hit. But like, just a regular football game.”
Position Flexibility
Harvey is listed as a starter as the outside cornerback opposite of redshirt senior DeCarlos Nicholson. And it will most likely be true freshman Alex Graham that starts at the nickel spot.
Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn said “everybody will play” at cornerback on Saturday. They will try out different lineups in the secondary to see what they have before entering Big Ten play, which could include Harvey playing some nickel.
“You gotta embrace your role," Harvey said. "That's why I came to USC, for us to embrace my role, do whatever is best for the team to win games. So that's what I'm here for.”