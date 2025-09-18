USC Trojans Defensive Lineman Jamaal Jarrett Details Newfound Fame After “THICC SIX”
LOS ANGELES - USC Trojans defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett saw nothing but green grass ahead of him when Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne’s deflected pass landed into his waiting arms late in the third quarter.
Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn dialed up a blitz, where safety Kamari Ramsey and defensive tackle Devan Thompkins met at quarterback. Thompkins got his hand on the pass and the 360-pound Jarrett raced down the field, with an escort from defensive end Anthony Lucas, reaching 19 mph, according to Reel Analytics for a 70-yard touchdown.
The return is being referred to as the “THICC SIX. His teammates yelled it out when Jarrett was speaking with reporters, as they walked off the practice field on Wednesday.
It is certainly a play that Jarrett, as well as the Trojan faithful have rewatched several times during this week.
“I'm pretty fast, us big boys be moving,” Jarrett said.
Celebrating the Moment
It was the first touchdown Jarrett had ever scored at any level. And one of the first people to celebrate with Jarrett as he headed to sideline was Lynn.
The two did a chest bump and while Lynn’s face did not change on the broadcast, he did acknowledge on Wednesday that the celebration “hurt my chest slightly.”
“I've never seen anything like that in person before, so it was fun. He was moving,” Lynn said.
Even USC coach Lincoln Riley had a little fun with the moment this week.
“Coach Riley had remixed the video, made a little joke for the team,” Jarrett said.
Newfound Fame
The Georgia transfer has some new found fame after producing one of the highlights on the weekend in both college football and the NFL.
While, he did not give any specific names, Jarrett said he’s been contacted by celebrities and designers and some big names around Los Angeles.
“It's been a blessing. I'm not gonna lie,” Jarrett said. “We're praying for moments like this, especially as a big guy, a lot of people have been following me.”
And in an era where players came capitalize off their name, image and likeness, Jarrett has the opportunity to increase his value. And playing in the “Entertainment Capital of the World," that pick-six can open up brand-new opportunities.
Defensive Line Room
The Trojans have a combination of returning players on the interior of its defensive line such as redshirt junior Devan Thompkins and Jide Abasiri, the two starters.
They landed two big transfers during the winter window in Jarrett and Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver to beef up the front. And then there’s the two freshman, Jahkeem Stewart and Floyd Boucard, who have made an immediate impact.
Depth at the position was a concern a year ago, now, it’s one of the strongest position groups on the roster.
“Everyone's getting getting the play, everyone's getting to touch the field,” Jarrett said. “It's a great it's a great opportunity for me, you know, showcase my talent, and a great opportunity for my teammates.”
Message to the Fan Base
USC will host Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 20 in its Big Ten home opener. It will be a late 8 p.m. PT kickoff that has received a strong response from both fan bases.
Regardless, the time is set and Jarrett became the latest player to send a message to the USC student body and the fan base as a whole.
“The student section, we need everybody,” Jarrett said. “All the Trojan family to come out and support. It will be a big impact for us. We feel like if we have our family out there, we're definitely gonna ball out.”