USC Fans Will Love What Practice Revealed At Trojans’ Strength

The USC Trojans' offensive line enter the 2026 collegiate season with high spirits and even higher expectations. The Trojans return all five starting offensive linemen from last season, making them the only team in the country with that level of experience up front. In a conference like the Big Ten that is defined by physicality, that kind of cohesion immediately separates USC.

More importantly, this isn’t just about who’s returning. It’s about what’s behind them. With proven starters, experienced rotational pieces, and a loaded freshman class already on campus, USC’s offensive line has quietly become one of the deepest and most complete units in college football. And early in spring practice, that depth is already showing up.

Offensive Line Still Has Room to Grow

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Development has become the identity of this group, and redshirt freshman Elijah Vaikona is a clear example of how that pipeline is working. USC fans will love what emerged from practice at what is now considered a Trojans' position of strength.

At 6-foot-8, the tallest player on USC’s spring roster, Vaikona spent last season learning behind veterans like Justin Tauanuu, Tobias Raymond, and Elijah Paige. Now, that experience is starting to translate. Vaikona emphasized how much of his growth has come from simply being around the right people and asking the right questions.

“I got to sit behind Justin [Tauanuu], Tobias [Raymond] and Elijah [Paige] last year, and that was great. I learned a lot of things. See college football for what it is and really experience it,” Vaikona told reporters on Tuesday after practice. “And then just asking questions. I asked a lot of questions last year. Sometimes they seemed annoying, but it was just for me to learn and they were really helpful with me.”

That approach speaks to something bigger than one player. USC’s offensive line room isn’t just experienced, it’s collaborative. In fact, Vaikona is already adopting these mentor traits in his own way. In only his second season, he is already finding himself paying it forward by forging relationships that extend beyond practice with the incoming freshmen, highlighting the chemistry being built off the field as well.

“Yeah, I mean I have them over a lot. We all live around like the same place. So having those guys over, watching film, and I’ve known a lot of them for a long time.”

That combination of mentorship, accountability, and shared preparation is exactly what allows a unit to sustain success year over year. It’s also why USC’s depth doesn’t feel like a question mark. It feels like a strength waiting for its turn.

Keenyi Pepe Headlines a Talent Freshman O-Line Class

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because USC returns so much experience, the freshman class enters a rare situation: they don’t have to play right away. That’s not common at a program competing for Big Ten contention, and Riley made it clear how valuable that is for development.

After last Friday’s spring practice, Riley explained that the coaching staff can be selective rather than desperate when it comes to playing young linemen.

“Obviously, we return a lot of guys that have played for us, so we’re in that position with our freshmen, where nobody has to play, but at the same time, like any other position here, if somebody’s good enough to play, then they’re gonna play,” Riley told reporters. “You love having a point where you know you can just develop these guys.”

“There’s not a scenario where maybe you've got to put somebody out there before he’s ready, but if they are ready, then we’re going to go with them,” Riley continued.

That mindset makes five-star tackle Keenyi Pepe one of the most intriguing players on the roster. The No. 5 overall prospect and top offensive tackle in the 2026 class, Pepe arrives with both pedigree and polish. Already working at right tackle in spring, he already is paving a way to potential playing time right out the gate as an impact freshman.

And he’s not alone. Interior linemen like four-star freshmen Breck Kolojay, Esun Tafa, and Vlad Dyakonov bring similar blue-chip profiles, creating immediate position battle pressure.

The Depth Is Undeniable

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the spotlight often goes to returning starters, USC’s depth is reinforced by players who have already contributed in meaningful ways. Guard Kaylon Miller played significant snaps down the stretch last season, including three starts, while Hayden Treter stepped in and started at guard in the bowl game.

Even with injuries limiting some veterans this spring, right tackle Justin Tauanuu is recovering from an offseason procedure, and center Kilian O’Connor continues to work back from lower-body injuries, the group remains stable. Left guard Tobias Raymond’s versatility, having started all 13 games while moving across multiple positions, further underscores the unit’s adaptability. Meanwhile, right guard Alani Noa, a two-year starter at guard, provides a steady presence inside.

That balance matters. It ensures USC isn’t relying on one layer of talent, it’s stacking it. Starters, experienced backups, and high-upside freshmen are all pushing each other daily. USC’s offensive line isn’t just deep, it’s structured. There’s a clear progression from development to production, and it’s happening across every level of the room.

If that continues into the fall, this won’t just be one of the most experienced offensive lines in college football. It could be one of the best and the driving force behind USC’s College Football Playoff push in 2026.