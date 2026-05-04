National Analyst Gives USC Trojans an Interesting Top 25 Ranking After Spring Practice

Following the spring, the USC Trojans are ready to build on their 2025 season, where they finished with an overall record of 9-4 and tied with Michigan for fourth in the Big Ten.

With the 2026 season on the horizon, USC coach Lincoln Riley has the opportunity to build on last season and finally get the Trojans into the College Football Playoff.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Josh Pate’s Post Spring Ranking

Since the spring has concluded, college football analyst Josh Pate has released his post-spring rankings. With these rankings, Pate ranked USC as the No. 11 team in the country, which is solid heading into 2026.

As far as the rest of the Big Ten, there were three teams ahead of USC, which included Oregon at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4, and Indiana at No. 6. Based on the results of last season, the Trojans do have to prove that they can keep pace with the top end of the Big Ten conference.

Last season, the Trojans lost tough road games to Illinois, Oregon, and Notre Dame, which took them out of contention for the College Football Playoff. If USC wants to make it to the postseason in 2026, winning marquee matchups against Ohio State and Oregon is a must, in addition to several other difficult games on the schedule.

Heading into next season, the Trojans have a great chance to have one of their best season under Riley, but will need solid performances from two key position groups to do so.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) during halftime against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Offensive Line Group

In a conference like the Big Ten, one of the more important position groups is the offensive line, with the importance of physicality along the line of scrimmage. The good news for the Trojans is that they return all five of their starters from a season ago and could be in a great spot to build on their performance from last season.

The returning starters from last season are Elijah Paige at left tackle, Tobias Raymond at left guard, Kilian O’Connor at center, Alani Noa at right guard, and Justin Tauanuu at right tackle. Having continuity up front is crucial, especially if USC wants to have an even better offense in 2026.

Last season, the Trojans had a solid rushing attack as they averaged 169.46 rush yards per game, which ranked 55th in the country. Having the ability to run the ball to stay in manageable situations is key for the offense to stay on track and help the passing attack led by USC quarterback Jayden Maiava stay in rhythm.

In protecting Maiava last season, the Trojans did a solid job as they allowed just 15 sacks a year ago, which was the 12th fewest amount of sacks allowed in the nation. Keeping Maiava clean is critical for success on offense, and if the USC offensive line can repeat that success, the Trojans may be in a position to be one of the best offensive units in the country next season.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Safety Group

On the defensive side of the ball, the safety position should also be very important to the success of USC next season. Following the NFL Draft, the Trojans will now be without the safety pairing of Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey, who were very valuable contributors all over the field last season.

To replace Fitzgerald and Ramsey, USC will very likely look to the duo of Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher, who got solid experience last year and could help the defense to maintain its level of play and have the potential to improve the unit as well.

Last season, Pierce recorded 64 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble, which put his ability to contribute in the run game and the pass game on display.

Urlacher was also good for USC in 2025, totaling 26 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, and one interception. While Urlacher had a limited role last season, with the two departures, he could step up to make plays on the ball in the pass game, and with his 5-11 and 195-pound frame, he also provides the positional versatility to play in the slot at nickel corner as well.

Having good safety play in the back end of the defense is very important to finding consistent success, and it seems that the Trojans may have that with their duo of Pierce and Urlacher, who hope to have their best season yet at the collegiate level.

If Pierce and Urlacher are able to perform well, they could not only help the defense improve but also give the Trojans a chance to finally qualify for the College Football Playoff.

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