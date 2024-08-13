USC Football: 4-Star LB Recruit Considering Commitment to Trojans
USC Football is hoping to land a highly-coveted four-star recruit. However, the Top 100 prospect may be just out of reach.
According to On3 Recruits, linebacker Madden Faraimo is taking his time to decide where he'll go to play college football.
“I’m going to wait on the decision," Faraimo told Chad Simmons of On3 Recruits. "I am not sure when I will commit. I was supposed to but wasn’t ready."
“The plan is to take in a few games this season and get back on campus one more time if my schedule allows it," Faraimo elaborated.
Right now his top four considerations are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Texas Longhorns, the Washington Huskies, and the USC Trojans.
A Southern California native, Faraimo is 6-foot-3 and weighs between 215 and 240 pounds. He originally played as a safety before switching to linebacker in his junior year.
Faraimo also played baseball but decided to solely focus on football. His sister, Megan Faraimo, was a former No. 1 softball recruit in the class of 2018. She was a four-time All-American pitcher for UCLA from 2019-2023.
Faraimo is currently ranked as the nation's No. 63 overall prospect and the seventh-rated linebacker, per 247Sports.
"Big 6-3, 215-pound frame and shows the ability to play sideline to sideline at inside ‘backer or line up as an edge rusher in passing situations," said national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. "Brings a lot of positional versatility to the table and could play any of the ‘backer positions or grow into a full-time edge rusher in college."
"Plays with plenty of quick twitch, moves well laterally and shows good instincts. Is comfortable dropping in coverage and has flashed solid cover skills in various 7v7 settings. With his frame, toughness and athleticism, his upside is very high and he has the ability to be an impact player from day one in college."
Faraimo officially visited Washington on May 31, Notre Dame on June 7, Ohio State on June 14, and Texas on June 21. He unofficially visited USC in June.
Of the four schools, Faraimo is predicted to choose Notre Dame with 96.1 percent likelihood.
“I think the biggest thing for me about Notre Dame was feeling comfortable in that atmosphere and being so far from home,” Faraimo said to Christian McCollum of Irish Sports Daily. “I just wanted to find out if I'd be comfortable out there and then spend time with the players, get to know what the culture's like and how the coaches are behind the scenes.”
Still, the Trojans are fighting for the talented linebacker, and anything could happen when it comes time to make the decision.
