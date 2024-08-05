USC Football: Former Trojans Star Involved in Brawl During Joint Training Camp
Former USC football wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was involved in a training camp brawl as a fight broke out during joint practice between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.
The scrum began after St. Brown caught a pass against Giants' Dru Phillips. After the play, Giants safety Dane Belton knocked the ball out of St. Brown's hand, trying to make a play. Lions teammate Jameson Williams took offense and shoved Phillips.
This quickly evolved into a large fight between many of the players on both teams. Even Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got involved, stating after practice he joined the fight as he wanted to "stick up" for his teammate. Overall, there were multiple fights on the day between the two NFC foes.
St. Brown emerged as one of the NFL's best receivers in 2023 after finishing the year third in receiving yards. St. Brown recorded 119 receptions for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping the Lions advance to the NFC Championship Game during their longest playoff run since the 1990s. Only Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb had more receiving yards than St. Brown, and only Lamb had more receptions than him in 2023.
For his efforts, St. Brown became a first-team All-Pro after the season and was named to his second consecutive Pro Bowl.
Following his career-year, St. Brown was rewarded by signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Lions in April. He is now one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers in history. Only Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown make more money than St. Brown right now.
St. Brown heads into Year 4 in 2024, coming off back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons. The former fourth-round draft pick, who notably keeps a list of all the receivers drafted ahead of him, has a total of 315 career receptions for 3,588 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Before he went on to the NFL, St. Brown starred at USC for three years. He began his college career with 60 receptions for 750 yards and three touchdowns. St. Brown followed that freshman year up with the best season of his time as a Trojan, when he recorded 77 receptions for 1,047 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. He only played six games as a junior in 2020, but still managed to accumulate 41 receptions for 478 yards and seven touchdowns while earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors.
