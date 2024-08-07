USC Football: 4-Star OL Names Trojans in Final Three Team Commitment
Offensive lineman Nick Brooks, of the 2025 class, announced he has narrowed his decision to three final schools, Texas, Georgia, and USC on Tuesday.
The four-star prospect ranks as the 175th-best player in the 2025 class. Brooks is also the 18th-best tackle prospect. He is currently one of the most sought-after players in the country.
Brooks received many offers from several elite programs including Iowa, Texas, USC, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, and Penn State but he narrowed down his choices to the remaining three schools.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley have faced off in several battles for players in this cycle so the battle for snagging Brooks isn't the first and likely won't be the last. Riley came out victorious in the most recent battle for Jadon Perlotte. USC flipped the four-star linebacker who was committed to Georgia.
Standing at 6-foot-3, Perlotte is also originally from the state of Georgia. He was ranked the 118th-best player in the nation and was ranked the 16th-best linebacker, according to 247Sports. He is considered the 30th-best overall prospect who hails from Georgia.
Brooks towers at 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds and will play his final season at Grayson, a football powerhouse in the state of Georgia. Many believe his return to the Peach Tree State will have an impact on his recruitment. He had an official visit with USC on June 7 and also visited Texas, Georgia, and Iowa this summer.
His physical traits are undeniable and he would aid any team's offensive line. Landing Brooks would be huge for the Trojans who could use one of the nation's largest prospects on their roster. Georgia definitely holds a proximity advantage for the recruit.
The prospect spent his high school career playing for schools in Iowa and Georgia. He played for Kennedy High in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Brooks was originally committed to Iowa but later reopened his recruitment in November. Following his summer visits, the Hawkeye State is out of the running and leaves room for the three finalists.
Brooks plans to announce his final decision on Aug. 23 or Aug. 30, according to 247Sports. He is currently favored to select the Bulldogs but there won't be any confirmation until Brooks makes his big announcement. Like Perlotte, the Trojans may be able to flip him at the last second. Riley and Smart are caught in yet another head-to-head scuffle for a top recruit in Brooks.