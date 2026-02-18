USC’s Offensive Line Question That Could Shape The Season

USC received good news last month when they were able to retain Alani Noa, a two-starter at guard.

There were questions about whether or not Noa would enter the transfer portal after his absence in the bowl game but that was put to rest. His return means the Trojans will have all five starters back on the offensive line.

Can USC Become Bullies on the Offensive Line?

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

USC did not have its starting offensive line together for large stretches of the season because left tackle Elijah Paige and center Kilian O’Connor missed time because of a pair of injuries.

But those two guys have experience. Paige started all 13 games in 2024 and was a Freshman All-American. All four of the Trojans losses in 2025 came with Paige out of the lineup. It may not have changed the outcome if he played but the 6-foot-7, 325-pound Paige is the anchor of the offensive line. O’Connor has appeared in 23 career games, including seven starts.

Tobias Raymond started all 13 games this past season. His versatility was incredibly valuable down the stretch. Raymond would move to left tackle when Paige was out of the lineup, but guard is best position suited for him.

Justin Tauanuu started all 13 games at right tackle as a redshirt freshman. The local product continued to trend upwards the more game experience he received.

“It’s huge, especially with what’s been the question about USC,” said On3’s JD Pickell. “Are they tough enough, are the soft West Coast team in the Big Ten. I know last year they were one of the best teams running the ball, you also bring back a bunch of the dudes that made that happen, along with the backfield. It provides a really high floor for the offense.”

They will be challenged very early when Oregon, who returns its entire starting defensive line and got the better of USC last season, comes to town on Sept. 26. That game will be the litmus test for what kind of offensive line they can be in 2026. And with Ohio State and Indiana on the schedule as well, the Trojans play in the trenches could be difference in those three critical matchups.

Their progression under offensive line coach Zach Hanson will be vital to quarterback Jayden Maiava taking that next season in his third season in the program.

Indiana and Miami met in the national championship in large put because of what they were at the line of scrimmage. And its become a common theme in college football. Teams with veteran and experienced offensive lines have boded well in their quest for the College Football Playoff. Will USC be able to lean on their front in 2026?

Freshman Class Helps Create Depth on the Offensive Line

Offensive linemen Breck Kolojay (#66) and Pepe Keenyi (#71) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Because of the shakeups on the offensive line last season, several players got some much-needed experience, which bodes well for their depth in 2026.

Guard Kaylon Miller played a ton of football the second half of the season, including three starts. Offensive tackle Hayden Treter got the start at guard in the bowl game. Similar to Raymond, the third-year players offers position versatility on the line.

Offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona saw action in four games during his true freshman season. Aaron Dunn, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2025 cycle, appeared in one game.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe is the highest ranked player in the Trojans No. 1 recruiting class according to 247Sports. His high school roommate at IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star IOL Breck Kolojay will push O’Connor at center. Four-star Esun Tafa is the No. 6 rated IOL according to 247Sports.

Four-star Vlad Dyakonov was a fast riser in the 2026 class and finished as a top 100 overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. A group of blue-chip prospects create intriguing position battles for the two-deep on the depth chart.

