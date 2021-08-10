USC Freshman Ceyair Wright Signs NIL Deal With Million Dollar Sports Startup

The Space Jam star is the first NCAA athlete to be a part of Overtime's new content studio.

USC freshman cornerback Ceyair Wright will star in Overtime's new series, Dual Threat according to several reports.

The series will give an inside look into Wright's last few months of high school as he prepared for the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The series will also show Wright's transition into college.

“I grew up as a huge fan and follower of Overtime and it is surreal to now have my own show on the platform,” said Ceyair Wright. “I’m honored to be the first NCAA athlete to have the opportunity to be a part of Overtime’s new content studio and look forward to seeing the stories from my fellow athletes.”

Overtime has committed one million dollars for name, image and likeness deals with male and female athletes. This movement follows the new NIL laws that went into effect July 1, which allows NCAA athletes to benefit off their own name, image, and likeness.

Per ESPN, "Name, image and likeness rights are also frequently called an individual's right to publicity. NCAA athletes will be able to accept money from businesses in exchange for allowing the business to feature them in advertisements or products. Athletes also will be allowed to use their own status as a college athlete to promote their own public appearances or companies for the first time. All Americans have the right to sell their NIL. Previously, athletes forfeited those rights as part of the terms of signing their scholarship agreements. That will no longer be the case."

-----

You may also like:

USC DC Gushes Over Freshman DE Korey Foreman

USC Freshman Raesjon Davis Brings 'Pro-Mindset' to Practice

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Leaps Over Defender at NFL Training Camp

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter