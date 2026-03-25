USC Injuries Quietly Set Up Five-Star Tight End Mark Bowman To Break Out

USC's tight end room just took a major hit, but may have also simplified a tough decision in the process. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday that tight ends Walter Matthews and Tucker Ashcraft will miss the remainder of USC’s 2026 spring camp after undergoing procedures.

While both are expected to return for summer workouts, their absence opens the door during a critical evaluation period for a position already undergoing transition.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Ashcraft had to have a foot procedure done. We knew he’d probably had to have it,” Riley said. “We were able to get him through the first half of spring, which was great. That was kind of the goal. Similar to Jahkeem [Stewart] last year. Walter Matthews also had to have a procedure done. It’ll knock him out for spring, but all those guys will be back for summer.”

With former starters Lake McRee and Walker Lyons no longer in the room, McRee off to the NFL Draft and Lyons transferring to BYU, USC entered spring camp with a wide-open competition at tight end. Now, with two key veterans sidelined, the Trojans are being forced to accelerate that timeline.

Mark Bowman's Chance To Break Out

That shift directly benefits five-star freshman Mark Bowman, who has wasted little time making his presence felt. The Mater Dei product arrived on campus with expectations, but early spring feedback suggests he’s already playing like a Day 1 contributor. At 6-foot-5 with advanced route-running ability and natural hands, Bowman brings a rare blend of size and polish that fits seamlessly into coach Lincoln Riley’s offense.

“He’s the definition of college ready,” analyst Jake Butt said on the Big Ten Network. “Dominant blocker, three-level receiving threat, fluid route runner, ability with contested catches and the score from anywhere on the field… I believe he has Brock Bowers level of potential. He’s the total package.”

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

That’s not casual praise and Bowman’s opportunity is real. With Matthews still developing after primarily contributing on special teams in 2025 and Ashcraft working back from injury, Bowman now has the clearest path to locking down first-team reps heading into the summer. More importantly, his skill set aligns with what USC needs right now: a tight end who can impact both phases immediately.

USC Passing Game Going Through Changes

At the same time, the Trojans’ passing game is entering a transition period that further elevates Bowman’s importance. USC must replace top wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who combined to stretch defenses vertically and command defensive attention. Their departure leaves a production void and an opportunity for new playmakers to emerge. That’s where Bowman could become a central figure.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has already shown a willingness to utilize the tight end position as a security blanket and field-stretching option. Last season, McRee averaged 15 yards per catch, quietly providing vertical value even without high volume. Bowman projects as an upgrade in both physical tools and versatility, capable of operating underneath, in the seams, and in contested situations.

In other words, this isn’t just about replacing a position it’s about completely redefining how USC distributes targets. The early injuries may be temporary setbacks for Matthews and Ashcraft. However, in the short term, they’ve created a window and Bowman looks ready to take full advantage.

Other freshmen pass catchers like Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan Feaster all could bode well as top targets as well. But Bowman may have the greatest upside of them all as the player that can redefine the Trojans passing game in 2026.