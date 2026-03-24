USC Coach Lincoln Riley Shares Key Update on Spring Practice Injury Report

USC returned to the practice field on Tuesday after taking last week off for spring break.

During that time, a few players went underwent some procedures. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley provided the latest injury report after practice.

Offensive Injury Report

Former Escambia running back, and top junior college recruit, Waymond Jordan Jr. signed with the University of Southern California during a ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2024. | Ben Grieco/bgrieco@gannett.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running back Waymond Jordan has been out since he limped off the field with an ankle injury in USC’s win over Michigan on Oct. 11. Riley stated Jordan had a “little cleanup in his ankle” and will be out the rest of the spring but will be a full-go this summer.

The Trojans are getting very thin at running back this spring, with freshman Deshonne Redeaux also not taking part in practice as he was out hampered heading into the break. They are down to just King Miller, Riley Wormley and Shahn Alston in the backfield.

Freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has a soft tissue injury, but Riley expects him to be back shortly. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product had been an early standout in the spring. Sophomore Tanook Hines is still out the entire spring after undergoing an offseason procedure. Wisconsin transfer tight end Tucker Ashcraft was on a scooter after he underwent a foot procedure.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We knew he probably was gonna have to have it,” Riley said on Ashcraft. “We were able to get him through the first half of spring, which was great, kind of the goal.”

Ashcraft isn’t the only tight end that is in a scooter. Redshirt sophomore Walter Matthews also had a procedure that will keep him out for the spring. Riley expects both tight ends to be back in the summer.

Defensive Injury Report

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans did get some good news with defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, who was back on the practice field and going through individual drills for the first time this spring. Stewart played the entirety of last season, his freshman year, with a stress fracture in his foot.

Safety Christian Pierce is still out this spring after undergoing shoulder surgery but was seen working with defensive coordinator Gary Patterson on another field as the team opened practice with special teams. Pierce started nine games last season at safety and becomes the new leader in the secondary.

Freshman Joshua Holland returned to practice after missing the final one before the break. Safety Marquis Gallegos still has a brace on his knee. No update on him has been provided.

Iowa State transfer cornerback Jontez Williams is still rehabbing from a torn ACL injury he suffered in late September. He was down in Huntington Beach at the Pro Sports Institute during spread break. Founder Dr. Richard Liebel provided a positive update when he posted a video on his Instagram account over the weekend, which showed Williams going through a drill without a brace on.