USC’s Jahkeem Stewart Turns Heads With National Recognition
Freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is already proving that hype travels.
Just weeks into his first season with USC, Stewart has been named to On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power’s “True Freshman Standouts” list for Week 4 following a disruptive performance against Michigan State.
In just 17 snaps, Stewart racked up two tackles for loss and a 92.5 Pro Football Focus grade—the highest of any true freshman defender across college football last week.
That level of production in such a limited window turned heads nationally, and Power made it clear Stewart’s impact wasn’t hard to spot.
“Stewart’s first-step quickness jumped off the screen,” Power said in his weekly breakdown. “He consistently anticipated the snap count, blowing up a run play in the backfield in the second quarter and later notching a tackle for loss on a critical second-and-goal.”
From No. 1 Prospect to USC Difference-Maker
For those following Stewart’s journey, the early breakout comes as little surprise.
Once ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle, Stewart made the bold move to reclassify into the 2026 class. That decision came at a cost: he was deemed ineligible to play his senior season of high school football.
But according to Power, any concerns about rust or missed development time have been put to rest.
“That time away from live action has not slowed him down,” Power wrote. “Alongside fellow freshman Floyd Boucard, Stewart is giving USC immediate, difference-making depth along the defensive line.”
It’s rare for true freshmen to not only see the field early but also stand out against Power Five competition. Stewart has done both.
Early Season Roller Coaster
What makes Stewart’s rise even more impressive is how it started. He was forced to miss USC’s season opener against Missouri State on August 30 with a leg injury, spotted on the sidelines in a walking boot. For a moment, it looked like his debut might be delayed significantly.
Instead, he worked his way back in time to suit up for USC’s second game of the season against Georgia Southern on September 6.
Since then, Stewart has logged five tackles on the year while continuing to hunt for his first career sack—a milestone that feels inevitable given his disruptive tendencies.
The Trojans have leaned heavily on a retooled defensive front, and Stewart’s emergence adds valuable depth behind veterans while also giving defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn flexibility in rotations.
For a USC defense that’s been praised for its early-season playmaking, Stewart is quickly carving out a role as one of its youngest disruptors.
Stewart Compared to His Peers
Stewart wasn't the only defensive player recognized this week. Also featured on the list were fellow Big Ten game breakers Maryland edge rusher Sydney Stewart and Syracuse linebacker Antoine Deslauries.
But for Trojans fans, the takeaway is clear: Jahkeem Stewart is already living up to the billing.
He may still be waiting on his first sack, but the flashes are undeniable—and national analysts are taking notice.
With USC off to an undefeated start in its first Big Ten season, the defensive line’s continued growth could be the difference in pushing toward a playoff berth.
Stewart’s presence, even in spot duty, has already made USC’s front look more dangerous.
If this is what he can do in 17 snaps, imagine what happens when his role expands.