USC Leapfrogs National Championship Contender in Latest Power Rankings
Entering week 5, contenders for the Big Ten Conference championship and the College Football Playoff are slowly starting to come into form.
With a 4-0 start to the season, the No. 21 USC Trojans have made a strong case as a contender in the Big Ten and a sleeper for the 12-team playoff.
As the Trojans prepare to face their first-ranked opponent this season, against No. 23 Illinois, where does USC rank in the latest ESPN Big Ten power rankings heading into week 5?
USC's Big Ten Power Ranking Entering Week 5
USC ranks No. 4 in ESPN's latest Big Ten power rankings entering week 5 of the college football season. The power rankings are based on ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), a measure of team strength that predicts their performance for the rest of the season.
USC is coming off a 45-31 win against Michigan State in their Big Ten home opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. The Trojans have proven to be one of the most explosive offenses in the country through four games this season.
Starting quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing entering week 5 with 1,223 passing yards and nine touchdowns with a No. 1-ranked quarterback rating of 95.5.
The Trojans also have one of the best wide receiver duos in college football with Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, who have both collected over 200 yards receiving this season. Lemon leads the Big Ten in receiving, with 438 yards and three touchdowns on 24 receptions. The Trojans are hoping to get Ja'Kobi Lane back for Illinois after he was out against Michigan State with an injury.
USC also has a dominant running back duo with Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan. In the week 4 win over Michigan State, Sanders and Jordan combined for 247 rushing yards.
Saturday's game against the Fighting Illini will be a challenge for USC's offense in what should be a hostile road environment at Memorial Stadium.
Who's Above USC In The Big Ten Power Rankings?
Big Ten teams that are ranked just above the Trojans in the power rankings include the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 3), Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 2), and Oregon Ducks (No. 1).
Very notable - Despite being ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll heading into week 5, the Penn State Nittany Lions are one spot behind the USC in the recent power rankings.
The Nittany Lions will make a strong case to move up in the Big Ten power rankings on Saturday night when they face off against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in their annual "whiteout" game at Beaver Stadium.
USC will make a strong case as well if it can go on the road and beat a ranked Illinois team, something that the Trojans haven't accomplished in the last two seasons under coach Lincoln Riley.