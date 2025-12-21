What Re-Signing Jamaal Jarrett Means For USC Trojans Defense

The USC Trojans continue to re-sign players for what will be a 2026 season filled with high expectations in the fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley. USC defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett was the latest Trojan defender to announce his decision to re-sign for the 2026 season on Saturday.

Jarrett, who transferred to USC this year after two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, played in three games for the Trojans, which featured wins against Missouri State (Aug. 30), Purdue (Sept. 13), and Michigan State (Sept. 20).

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) makes an interception during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

In those three games, Jarrett recorded three total tackles and an interception. The 6-foot-5, 360-pound defensive tackle’s highlight play of the season was a 70-yard interception return in USC’s 33-17 road win over Purdue. The play was one of the most memorable highlights not only for Jarrett, but for USC’s defense this season.

Jamaal Jarrett's Message To USC Trojans Fans

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) makes an interception during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

After re-signing with the Trojans for the 2026 season, Jarrett sent out a message to USC fans about returning to the team and their goals for next year.

“What’s up, Trojan family. It's Jah Jarrett, defensive tackle here. The whole reason I’m a Trojan is really just because of the connection piece and the culture. I feel like, especially with the new class coming in, we can really restart and reset things and come in as one, just show the country who we really are,” said Jarett in a video posted by USC's social media team.

MORE: USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet Faces a Transfer Question

MORE: USC Faces Uncertainty As Penn State Turns Up Heat On Coach D’Anton Lynn

MORE: USC Trojans Receive Brutal Injury Update Involving Star Transfer Guard

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Jarrett is one of several USC defenders who have re-signed for the 2026 season, particularly on the Trojans’ defensive line. Other notable USC defensive linemen who have re-signed include defensive ends Braylan Shelby and Jahkeem Stewart. Defensive tackle Floyd Boucard has also re-signed with the Trojans.

Shelby and Stewart were key players on the Trojans' defensive line this season and will continue to be moving forward. The two combined for 43 total tackles, six sacks, and two interceptions during the regular season.

USC's Defense Could Be Biggest X-Factor Next Season

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Entering next season, USC has high expectations to take the next step forward and reach the College Football Playoff. While the Trojans' offense has the firepower to lead USC to the playoff, it's their defense that could have the biggest impact on the team meeting those expectations.

USC has shown vast improvement on defense over the last two seasons under defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, and the Trojans are hoping that he decides to return to USC for a 2026 playoff push, despite the recent reports of him potentially leaving to return to his alma mater, Penn State, and join new coach Matt Campbell’s coaching staff.

The several returners and talented newcomers on defense, including their one transfer portal addition so far (Carrington Pierce), as well as the No. 1 recruiting class, will play a crucial role in USC earning a spot in the CFP for the first time in 2026. Failing to reach those goals would be a failure for USC, which would cause frustration and disgust among Trojan fans, likely directed towards Riley.

Recommended Articles