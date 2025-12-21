What Re-Signing Jamaal Jarrett Means For USC Trojans Defense
In this story:
The USC Trojans continue to re-sign players for what will be a 2026 season filled with high expectations in the fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley. USC defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett was the latest Trojan defender to announce his decision to re-sign for the 2026 season on Saturday.
Jarrett, who transferred to USC this year after two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, played in three games for the Trojans, which featured wins against Missouri State (Aug. 30), Purdue (Sept. 13), and Michigan State (Sept. 20).
In those three games, Jarrett recorded three total tackles and an interception. The 6-foot-5, 360-pound defensive tackle’s highlight play of the season was a 70-yard interception return in USC’s 33-17 road win over Purdue. The play was one of the most memorable highlights not only for Jarrett, but for USC’s defense this season.
Jamaal Jarrett's Message To USC Trojans Fans
After re-signing with the Trojans for the 2026 season, Jarrett sent out a message to USC fans about returning to the team and their goals for next year.
“What’s up, Trojan family. It's Jah Jarrett, defensive tackle here. The whole reason I’m a Trojan is really just because of the connection piece and the culture. I feel like, especially with the new class coming in, we can really restart and reset things and come in as one, just show the country who we really are,” said Jarett in a video posted by USC's social media team.
MORE: USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet Faces a Transfer Question
MORE: USC Faces Uncertainty As Penn State Turns Up Heat On Coach D’Anton Lynn
MORE: USC Trojans Receive Brutal Injury Update Involving Star Transfer Guard
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Jarrett is one of several USC defenders who have re-signed for the 2026 season, particularly on the Trojans’ defensive line. Other notable USC defensive linemen who have re-signed include defensive ends Braylan Shelby and Jahkeem Stewart. Defensive tackle Floyd Boucard has also re-signed with the Trojans.
Shelby and Stewart were key players on the Trojans' defensive line this season and will continue to be moving forward. The two combined for 43 total tackles, six sacks, and two interceptions during the regular season.
USC's Defense Could Be Biggest X-Factor Next Season
Entering next season, USC has high expectations to take the next step forward and reach the College Football Playoff. While the Trojans' offense has the firepower to lead USC to the playoff, it's their defense that could have the biggest impact on the team meeting those expectations.
USC has shown vast improvement on defense over the last two seasons under defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, and the Trojans are hoping that he decides to return to USC for a 2026 playoff push, despite the recent reports of him potentially leaving to return to his alma mater, Penn State, and join new coach Matt Campbell’s coaching staff.
The several returners and talented newcomers on defense, including their one transfer portal addition so far (Carrington Pierce), as well as the No. 1 recruiting class, will play a crucial role in USC earning a spot in the CFP for the first time in 2026. Failing to reach those goals would be a failure for USC, which would cause frustration and disgust among Trojan fans, likely directed towards Riley.
Recommended Articles
Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.