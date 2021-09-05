WATCH: USC OC Graham Harrell Reveals Thoughts on Kedon Slovis' Performance vs. San Jose State

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis hit the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time since 2020. The junior finished his 2021 debut going 24-for-36 with 256 passing yards and two touchdowns.

"I think there was a period that he played a little bit slow, but other than that I think he did some good things," said offensive coordinator Graham Harrell after the game. "Started well, I think he hit a little bit of a lull maybe in the third quarter, where he maybe could have just pulled the trigger a little quicker, but other than that he probably did a lot of good things and moved the unit."

Slovis returns for year-three as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. Last season he started in all six games, and hit 177-of-264 passes for 1,921 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In 2019, he took over the starting quarterback role and completed 282-of-392 passes for 3,502 yards with 30 TDs and nine interceptions.

To Watch: Graham Harrell's Full Interview Click The Video Above

