USC Offers Texas Four-Star Offensive Tackle With Big Recruiting Upside

With the construction of the 2027 recruiting class coming together nicely, the USC Trojans have been chipping away at the 2028 class. So far, USC has sent out 78 offers, the latest being sent to a four-star offensive tackle who has huge upside.

Playing out of Cypress Ranch High School, Texas, R’Monie Edwards comes in at 6-5, 310 pounds. Edwards got starting reps at left tackle during his freshman season and earned MaxPreps Freshman All-America second-team recognition. It's also worth noting Cypress Ranch plays at the Texas 6A level – the highest level in the state.

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alani Noa (77) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chris Meyers, the Trojans' run-game specialist and assistant offensive line and tight ends coach, was the one to make an official offer to the 2028 recruit.

"After a great conversation with [Coach Chris Meyers] I am blessed to announce that I've been offered by the University of Southern California," Edwards announced on X/Twitter.

Edwards’ Rank, Tape and Tangibles

On3/Rivals and 247Sports respectively have the incoming-junior ranked as one of the best 2028 prospects – No. 58 and No. 57 in the nation, No. 7 and No. 8 among offensive tackles and No. 6 and No. 7 in the state of Texas.

Something that pops off the screen while watching Edwards is his physicality, which has remained consistent in both freshman and sophomore seasons. He makes it a point to finish a block, whether it be driving an opponent back an extra five-yards, trucking and tossing incoming defenders or pancaking the opponent across from him.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When left on an island, Edwards holds his ground. His feet and eyes are fast enough to pick up a blitz and he can stand up or take down a defensive lineman one-on-one.

Edwards’ quickness is on display when he’s pulling, scraping down the line and getting to the next level. His initial contact knocks defenders off balance and he’s always looking downfield for the next block that can lead to a big gain on the ground. The four-star’s pass protection can improve, but that will come in the next two seasons.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) celebrates with offensive lineman Kaylon Miller (60) and offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) after scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For now the Trojans will have to wait on Edwards’ commitment as he currently has 24 other offers. Edwards is highly sought after from programs in his home state like Texas, Texas Christian, Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas Tech. The 2028 prospect also has offers from UCLA, Nebraska, Colorado, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Syracuse and Pittsburgh.

Outlook on USC's 2028 Recruiting Class

So far the Trojans have sent seven offers to tackles. Edwards will be joining four-star players like Maui Tonata, Mataio Fano, Lincoln Fa'alafi and Malakhi Dudley as potential Trojans. As for the interior offensive line, only two offers have been sent – Major Green and Elisha Mueller.

The 2028 position group that has been the USC’s priority is wide receivers. The 2028 position group that has been the USC’s priority is wide receivers. Headlining the 13 offerees are five-star players in Jaylen Addai and Jett Harrison, four-star players like Deandre Bidden and Jermaine Smith Jr. and California-native Grant Mosley.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.