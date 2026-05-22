Skip to main content
All Trojans

USC Offers Texas Four-Star Offensive Tackle With Big Recruiting Upside

Since joining the Big Ten, the USC Trojans continue to build the trenches for the upcoming future.
Luke Perez|
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In this story:

USC Trojans

With the construction of the 2027 recruiting class coming together nicely, the USC Trojans have been chipping away at the 2028 class. So far, USC has sent out 78 offers, the latest being sent to a four-star offensive tackle who has huge upside. 

Playing out of Cypress Ranch High School, Texas, R’Monie Edwards comes in at 6-5, 310 pounds. Edwards got starting reps at left tackle during his freshman season and earned MaxPreps Freshman All-America second-team recognition. It's also worth noting Cypress Ranch plays at the Texas 6A level – the highest level in the state.

USC Trojans Offensive Line Left Tackle Big Ten Class of 2028 Recruiting Four-Star Offers
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alani Noa (77) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chris Meyers, the Trojans' run-game specialist and assistant offensive line and tight ends coach, was the one to make an official offer to the 2028 recruit.

"After a great conversation with [Coach Chris Meyers] I am blessed to announce that I've been offered by the University of Southern California," Edwards announced on X/Twitter.

Edwards’ Rank, Tape and Tangibles

On3/Rivals and 247Sports respectively have the incoming-junior ranked as one of the best 2028 prospects – No. 58 and No. 57 in the nation, No. 7 and No. 8 among offensive tackles and No. 6 and No. 7 in the state of Texas.

Something that pops off the screen while watching Edwards is his physicality, which has remained consistent in both freshman and sophomore seasons. He makes it a point to finish a block, whether it be driving an opponent back an extra five-yards, trucking and tossing incoming defenders or pancaking the opponent across from him.

USC Trojans Offensive Line Left Tackle Class of 2028 Recruiting Big Ten
Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When left on an island, Edwards holds his ground. His feet and eyes are fast enough to pick up a blitz and he can stand up or take down a defensive lineman one-on-one. 

Edwards’ quickness is on display when he’s pulling, scraping down the line and getting to the next level. His initial contact knocks defenders off balance and he’s always looking downfield for the next block that can lead to a big gain on the ground. The four-star’s pass protection can improve, but that will come in the next two seasons.

USC Trojans Offense Offensive Line Left Tackle Big Ten Class of 2028 Recruiting
Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) celebrates with offensive lineman Kaylon Miller (60) and offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) after scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For now the Trojans will have to wait on Edwards’ commitment as he currently has 24 other offers. Edwards is highly sought after from programs in his home state like Texas, Texas Christian, Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas Tech. The 2028 prospect also has offers from UCLA, Nebraska, Colorado, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Syracuse and Pittsburgh. 

Outlook on USC's 2028 Recruiting Class

So far the Trojans have sent seven offers to tackles. Edwards will be joining four-star players like Maui Tonata, Mataio Fano, Lincoln Fa'alafi and Malakhi Dudley as potential Trojans. As for the interior offensive line, only two offers have been sent – Major Green and Elisha Mueller.

The 2028 position group that has been the USC’s priority is wide receivers. The 2028 position group that has been the USC’s priority is wide receivers. Headlining the 13 offerees are five-star players in Jaylen Addai and Jett Harrison, four-star players like Deandre Bidden and Jermaine Smith Jr. and California-native Grant Mosley.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Luke Perez
LUKE PEREZ

Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.

Share on XFollow lukeeanthonyy
Home/Football