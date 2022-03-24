Insider Hints 'USC Player' Entering Transfer Portal Soon

There has been an incredible amount of roster turnover at USC since Lincoln Riley took over in November. The Trojans kicked off spring camp on Tuesday, and according to On3's Scott Schrader, another USC player [football or basketball perhaps?] could be headed for the portal.

Schrader reports, "Another #USC Player Expected to Be in the NCAA Transfer Portal this Evening."

Schrader's tweet wasn't directly pointed at USC's football team. However, Riley has been vocal about wanting to continue to tweak the roster past spring camp.

“I mean, there’s no question about it. There will continue to be movement," Riley said on Trojans Live, Monday.

"The way we’re positioned now, we will take a large number of transfers again after spring. I mean, that’s just kind of where our roster is at. We’ve got a lot of flexibility at this point, and I think we’ve got a product as evident by some of the quality guys that have come in here in this first cycle.

We’ve got a place that a lot of people are excited about playing football and going to school at. But I love the roster that we’ve built so far and excited about the flexibility that we have after spring concludes.”

USA TODAY

Riley and his staff brought in 13 transfers this offseason. According to 247Sports, USC ranked No. 1 in the 2022 Transfer Portal Rankings and No. 10 in the Overall Rankings

