Skip to main content

Insider Hints 'USC Player' Entering Transfer Portal Soon

Is another Trojan on the move?

There has been an incredible amount of roster turnover at USC since Lincoln Riley took over in November. The Trojans kicked off spring camp on Tuesday, and according to On3's Scott Schrader, another USC player [football or basketball perhaps?] could be headed for the portal. 

Schrader reports, "Another #USC Player Expected to Be in the NCAA Transfer Portal this Evening."

Schrader's tweet wasn't directly pointed at USC's football team. However, Riley has been vocal about wanting to continue to tweak the roster past spring camp.

“I mean, there’s no question about it. There will continue to be movement," Riley said on Trojans Live, Monday.

"The way we’re positioned now, we will take a large number of transfers again after spring. I mean, that’s just kind of where our roster is at. We’ve got a lot of flexibility at this point, and I think we’ve got a product as evident by some of the quality guys that have come in here in this first cycle.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

We’ve got a place that a lot of people are excited about playing football and going to school at. But I love the roster that we’ve built so far and excited about the flexibility that we have after spring concludes.”

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

Riley and his staff brought in 13 transfers this offseason. According to 247Sports, USC ranked No. 1 in the 2022 Transfer Portal Rankings and No. 10 in the Overall Rankings

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 4.25.34 PM
Football

USC QB Miller Moss Speaks On Relationship With Caleb Williams

By Talia Massi19 minutes ago
USATSI_17809118
Football

NFL Draft: Matt Leinart Makes Jaw-Dropping Prediction for USC WR Drake London

By All Trojans Staff1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.02.47 PM
Football

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Shares Run Game Philosophy

By Claudette Montana Pattison22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.03.40 PM
Football

Top Quotes From Lincoln Riley's Spring Ball Debut

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 11.05.10 AM
Football

Caleb Williams Breaks Silence On Lincoln Riley Leaving Oklahoma: 'It Was Rough'

By All Trojans StaffMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17744655
Football

Caleb Williams Dishes On First USC Football Practice

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 22, 2022
USATSI_9090756
Football

Colin Cowherd Has 'Goosebumps' About USC Spring Football

By All Trojans StaffMar 22, 2022
USATSI_9157514
Football

Lincoln Riley On Los Angeles: 'It's Like Living in a Dream World'

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 22, 2022