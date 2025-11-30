USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Addresses Plans For Next Season
The No. 17 USC Trojans took down the UCLA Bruins in the final regular-season game of the year. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans finish the season with a 9-3 record, with their next focus on a bowl game, potentially reaching 10 wins.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava stepped up for the Trojans throughout the season, driving the offense down the field at a high level. With the regular season over, Maiava was asked after the game whether he would return for his final season or not.
“I’ve been so worried about this game. Focused on enjoying this win with my loved ones and teammates. So that's where I'm at right now," Maiava said.
If Maiava does declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, he would be one of the top quarterback prospects. He could be picked on the second day of the draft with a high ceiling in the NFL. Given his performance this season for USC, Maiava could be a quarterback for teams to target and continue to develop.
Maiava could also return for his senior season and help USC pursue a national championship run. While a decision could come soon, Maiava has been focused on the Trojans and has been a big reason for the program’s success.
USC's Potential If Jayden Maiava Returns
Maiava started the final four games in 2024 and was named the week 1 starter this year. He has shown improvement from last season, and his performance has put USC in a position to win several games this year. With another year in Riley’s offense, Maiava can take an even bigger step and likely be a Heisman Trophy favorite entering the 2026 season.
Maiava has passed for 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The Trojans quarterback leads the Big Ten in passing yards through the regular season. He has a completion percentage of 66.2 and is averaging 9.2 yards. With Maiava’s big throws, he is helping push the offense down the field at a high level.
One of the most clutch elements of Maiava’s play is his running ability. It has helped him extend plays or gain positive yardage. Maiava has rushed for 150 yards and six touchdowns.
The Trojans have a challenging schedule next year, playing Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon. If the program works out an agreement with Notre Dame, USC could also play the Fighting Irish. With USC's schedule, Maiava playing another year would benefit the program's push towards the College Football Playoff.
USC Trojans’ Quarterback Outlook Without Jayden Maiava
If Maiava does declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, the starting quarterback for USC would likely be Husan Longstreet. Longstreet is currently in his true freshman season and has appeared in four games.
Through the short sample size, Longstreet has gone 13-of-15 for 103 yards and one touchdown. He has also had 11 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Longstreet joined the USC Trojans as a five-star recruit out of California. Per the Rivals Recruiting Ratings, Lngstreet was the No. 21 recruit from the class of 2025, the No. 4 quarterback, and the No. 2 player from California.
While not much has been seen from Longstreet this season, he earned reps and has completed 86.7 percent of his passes. If Maiava does declare for the NFL Draft and Longstreet takes over the offense, it will be his second season under Riley, who is known to develop quarterbacks at a high level.