USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Interesting Heisman Trophy Odds
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has been among the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten this season and in college football. Maiava ranks second in the Big Ten in passing behind Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis with 2,315 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions, with a No. 2 QBR of 90.3.
With four games remaining in the regular season, Maiava is considered a long shot to become the ninth USC player to win the Heisman Trophy. According to BETMGM's latest Heisman Trophy odds, Maiava is currently at +10000 to win the award. Three other top quarterbacks have +10000 odds to win the Heisman Trophy, along with Maiava, including Oklahoma's John Mateer, Louisville's Miller Moss, and Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby.
Where Jayden Maiava Ranks Among Big Ten Players With Best Heisman Odds
Maiava is ranked No. 5 among Big Ten players to win the Heisman Trophy, with three quarterbacks and one wide receiver having higher odds than him. Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is tied with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore with +4000 odds to win the Heisman Trophy.
Two top Big Ten quarterbacks remain the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy heading into week 11 of the college football season. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to become the first Hoosier player to win the Heisman Trophy in school history.
Mendoza could also become the first Indiana player to be a Heisman finalist since running back Anthony Thompson finished runner-up in 1989 behind Houston quarterback Andre Ware. Mendoza has the second-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +250.
Just ahead of Mendoza with the best Heisman odds is Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin at +150. This season, Sayin has 2,188 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and three interceptions, with a No. 1 QBR of 90.9.
Maiava Aims to Guide USC to a College Football Playoff Appearance
While winning the Heisman Trophy is likely out of the picture for Maiava, he can still lead USC to a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Trojans' path to the playoff is to win out in their four remaining games.
USC will have a difficult path to the playoff with three home games starting with Northwestern on Friday night, as well as matchups against No. 20 Iowa (Nov. 15) and UCLA (Nov. 29). The Trojans' Nov. 22 road matchup against the No. 9 Oregon Ducks in Eugene will be USC's toughest test to accomplish their goal of winning out.
Maiava leading USC to a playoff appearance would be a huge accomplishment not only for the quarterback but for coach Lincoln Riley.
If USC is successful and wins out, it'll make a strong case to have a spot in the playoff field. USC will face the first test of its challenging four-game stretch against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The kickoff from the Coliseum is set for 6:00 p.m. PT with the game being broadcast on FOX.