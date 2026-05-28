USC Recruiting Gem Turns Heads With Explosive 5-Star Talent

Although USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has said recruiting players from California will be USC’s priority, it has not stopped the program from grabbing east coast talent. In the 2027 recruiting class, a five-star edge rusher from Connecticut is looking to be a standout among the group.

Mekai Brown, who was recruited by defensive end coach Shaun Nua, announced his hard commitment to Southern Cal in April and is set to make his official visit on May 29. In the meantime, Brown is preparing for his senior year at Greenwich Country Day.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mekai Brown: Five-Star Edge Rusher

Brown is currently rated as five-star recruit by On3/Rivals and four-stars by ESPN and 247Sports, but he is regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the state (Conn.) by all three outlets.

The former basketball player joined the football team his sophomore year. Coming in at 6-7, 235 pounds, plus having an athletic background, Brown saw the field as an underclassman on varsity. In nine games, Brown recorded 34 total tackles (17 solo), seven tackles for loss, six sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and two pass deflections.

His sophomore tape showed a lot of promise. Out of a three-point stance, Brown displayed a quick first-step and had the finesse to swim past offensive linemen. Despite having a smaller frame, he was able to shed blocks or drive his way into the backfield. His long reach helped disrupt the pass and get a hold of quarterbacks as they were trying to escape.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) is brought down by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Devan Thompkins (8) and defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Last season, Brown exploded with 68 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He was noticeably bigger and played with more physicality. His explosiveness remained present standing up or with a hand down. He also grew from a pass rusher to a run stopper, often plugging holes and making tackles in the backfield.

Brown’s latest offseason workout video showed off the explosion that made him highly sought after by scouts. He also sported a bigger frame, something that can only improve once he's in a college-level gym and training program.

USC 5-star EDGE commit Mekai Brown gettin after it and moving smooth ✌️ pic.twitter.com/jcNWdTQUQu — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) May 26, 2026

The Trojans Continue to Build the Trenches

Joining Brown in the trenches from the 2027 recruiting class is four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka (Oaks Christian High School, Calif.) and three-star defensive tackle Isaia Vandermade (Santa Margarita Catholic, Calif.).

The signing of Brown also continues the Trojans’ trend of recruiting out-of-state, blue chip talent. Last year, USC signed fellow east coaster Luke Wafle, who was the No. 1 overall recruit of 2026. In addition to Wafle, the Trojans acquired defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield, five-star out of Texas, defensive end Braeden Jones, a four-star recruit from Chicago.

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Then in 2025 it was Jahkeem Stewart, who went on to have an impactful freshman season in only 11 games and earned All-American honors. In 2024 the trend started with the signing of Kameryn Crawford. This past season Crawford led the team in sacks.

A young, promising rotation on the defensive line is something that the Trojans have been missing for a few years now and is mandatory to succeed in the Big Ten. USC making it a prioroty goes to show the cultural shift within the program.

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