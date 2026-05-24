USC's 5-Star Phenom Makes National Freshmen Watch List

The USC Trojans 2026 recruiting class was ranked No. 1 in the country. A big reason for this was the signing of five-star recruit, defensive end Luke Wafle, who will look to make his mark for the Trojans this season as a freshman.

Luke Wafle on Freshmen Watch List

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Luke Wafle is a 6-6, 265 pound defensive end out of Princeton, New Jersey. He was rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher and No. 7 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class per 247Sports.

As a a senior for Hun, Wafle had 99 total tackles, 37.0 tackles for loss, and 23.0 sacks in 12 games played.

Wafle has gained national recognition and is on ESPN’s list of “10 Freshmen to Know” for the 2026 college football season.

“The five-star New Jersey native looks like a fifth-year senior and has already impressed coaches and upperclassman teammates alike with his dogged work ethic,” ESPN says. “He could see the field quickly if he continues to develop that trust in the fall.”

Cherry Hill West's Jordon DeJesus Gonzalez is sacked by Middletown South's Colin Gallagher and Luke Wafle during the first half of the Cherry Hill West vs. Middletown South NJSIAA Central Group 4 playoff football game at Middletown High School South in Middletown, NJ Friday, October 28, 2022. Mid03 | Tanya Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Forth second straight season, one of USC’s highest rated recruits is on the defensive line. USC defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was a headliner for the Trojans’ 2025 recruiting class. He was rated as a five-star recruit and had 18 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery for USC as a true freshman in 2025.

Wafle also has the opportunity to contribute right away. This would be huge for USC. The Trojans defenses under coach Lincoln Riley at times has held the team back. Having an elite pass rusher would dramatically help.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC had to make change at defensive coordinator this offseason. D’Anton Lynn, who was the USC defensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025, accepted the same job with his alma mater, the Penn State Nittany Lions before the Trojans bowl game. This led USC coach Lincoln Riley to make a big hire.

Riley brought in former TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson to be the next Trojans defensive coordinator. Patterson was the head coach of the Frogs from 2000-2021. He accumulated an overall record of 181-79 there, winning Conference USA one time, the Mountain West four times, and the Big 12 one time.

Under Riley, the offensive side of the ball has been the strength of the team. That looks to be the case again heading into the 2026 season. USC is getting quarterback Jayden Maiava for another year in Los Angeles. Maiava started all 13 games for the Trojans last season, throwing for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Maiava had the opportunity to enter the 2026 NFL Draft but opted to come back to college for another year. That's good news for the Trojans. They did lose their top two weapons in the passing game to the NFL this offseason in wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, but this will give an opportunity to players like sophomore wide receiver Tanook Hines to fill that void.

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