USC’s Defensive Recruiting Haul Hits Critical Official Visit Stretch

Official visit season is upon us for USC. The Trojans will begin hosting recruits for a couple of days starting this weekend.

With USC having assembled almost the entirety of its 2027 class, let’s take a look at what USC has on the defensive side of the ball.

Stacking Blue-Chip Recruits on the Defensive Line

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

USC landed a big-time commitment from Greenwich County Day (Conn.) five-star edge Mekai Brown last month over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Brown continues an impressive trend for the Trojans of landing an out-of-state top 100 prospect on the defensive line. It started with junior defensive end Kameryn Crawford, a Georgia native, in the 2024 cycle. And then it was freshman All-American defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, a New Orleans native, in the 2025 cycle.

In the 2026 cycle, the Trojans landed Hun School (N.J.) five-star edge Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit according to Rivals, and Richardson (Texas) five-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield. Two freshmen that are expected to make an instant impact.

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Brown received a visit from USC’s director of recruiting Weston Zernechel last Wednesday, May 20 and locked in his official visit for June 11.

The Trojans also picked up a commitment from Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka earlier this month over Notre Dame, Oregon and Cal. Brown and Tuihalamaka join Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade, the son of former USC offensive lineman Lenny Vandermade.

The Trojans are likely done recruiting defensive lineman in this cycle. They also signed eight defensive lineman in the 2026 class.

Adding to Linebacker Class

Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the San Jose State Spartans during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC signed three linebackers last cycle and hold a commitment from one in the 2027 cycle in St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer.

Linebacker is the only position on defense the Trojans are still looking to add. Their main target heading into official visit season is Avon Old Farms (Conn.) three-star linebacker Dylan Wafle, the younger brother of Luke Wafle. Dylan has his official visit with USC scheduled for June 12-14.

The younger Wafle was on campus for a spring practice in early March and outside linebackers coach AJ Howard paid him a visit at his school in late April. The Trojans are battling Boston College for the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Wafle.

Wrapping Up Secondary Class

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” was the Trojans first commit in the 2027 cycle when he announced his pledge at the Navy All-American Game in January. USC was able to shift all of their focus on Washington’s former teammate, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang, who committed to his hometown school over Oregon and Ohio State in late March. The Trojans have been done recruiting cornerbacks since landing Lang.

Southern Cal had been pursuing San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson since he was in the eighth grade and their efforts paid off when he committed in mid-March. They have also fended off Texas, who tried to make the past couple of months.

That left one final piece for the Trojans to complete in the secondary for the 2027 class, Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams. The local two-way star had Notre Dame, UCLA and Texas A&M as his other three finalists but announced his commitment to USC on May 17. All four are top 100 prospects from Southern California as the Trojans continue to lockdown their state.

This class comes after the Trojans signed six defensive backs in the 2026 class. To develop its impressive group of defensive backs, USC has made major changes to its secondary staff the last two offseasons.

Cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed came over from UCF last January. This January, safeties coach Paul Gonzales came over from Baylor, and nickels coach Sam Carter came over Louisiana Tech. Gonzales was a longtime assistant under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson at TCU, while Carter was an All-American safety for the Horned Frogs under Patterson. The Trojans new defensive coordinator was also heavily involved with coaching the defensive backs during spring practice.

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