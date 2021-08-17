USC Safety Suffers Season Ending Injury

The injury bug continues to plague the Trojans.

The Trojans kicked off their final week of fall camp on Monday, which included full pads and plenty of physical play. Despite being two short weeks away from the season opener against San Jose State, USC has failed to find success avoiding injuries.

Here is a full report from Clay Helton after the Trojans fall camp practice No. 9.

- CB - Adonis Otey - underwent surgery for a broken bone in his hand, which could possibly end his season.

- S - Briton Allen - has a torn ACL and will be out for the 2021 season.

- LB - Solomon Tuliaupupu - is still nursing a foot and knee injury.

- DE - Korey Foreman - was limited on Monday due to a groin injury.

- S - Chris Steele - did not practice Monday due to health and safety protocols. "He was feeling under the weather," said Helton, "wanted to make sure everything was good with him."

- CB - Isaac Taylor Stuart - has a bruised knee due to swelling but Helton expects him back later this week.

- RB - Keaontay Ingram- has been limited due to a foot and ankle sprain. Helton said Ingram is 'really close' to being back in action this week.

- WR - Gary Bryant Jr. - is progressing well after suffering a hamstring injury last week.

The Trojans have four full-padded practices and a scrimmage at the Coliseum on Saturday which will conclude their 2021 fall camp.

