USC Trojans 2025 Schedule Most Interesting Games: Georgia Southern?
The USC Trojans' 2025 non-conference schedule is one of the most interesting in all of college football with a showdown vs. a former head coach and a rivalry that has come under heavy fire in recent weeks.
After a fruitful offseason that include reeling in the No. 17 overall recruiting class according to 247Sports' rankings, USC coach Lincoln Riley has the Trojans ready to head into the 2025 season with newfound expectations following a disappointing 2024 campaign.
Pete Nakos of On3 listed USC's Week 2 game vs. Georgia Southern as an honorable mention in his rankings of the top 10 non-conference games heading into next season. It's the first time the Trojans and Eagles have met.
It's easy to see why Nakos listed this game as one of the best non-conference games despite not featuring two premier programs.
Former USC coach Clay Helton makes his return to the Coliseum after spending over 10 seasons with the Trojans program. Helton's tenure ended in turmoil and was ultimately fired mid-season following a loss to Stanford in 2021.
Helton's record with USC was 46-24, but included a 2-3 record in bowl games. The Trojans' peak with Helton was winning a Rose Bowl vs. Penn State in 2016 and finishing as a top-five team in the final AP Top 25 Poll of the season.
Georgia Southern finished 8-5 last season and ended their year with a R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl loss to Sam Houston State. Helton is 20-19 overall in three seasons at the helm at Georgia Southern.
The Trojans host the Eagles after their season-opener vs. Missouri State. It's only a one-year contract between Georgia Southern and USC with no games scheduled for beyond this year.
MORE: Updated Coach Rankings: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Surprising Rank
MORE: Chicago Bears' Colston Loveland Reveals First Impression Of Quarterback Caleb Williams
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons New Favorite: USC Trojans Over BYU, Oregon Ducks?
Interestingly enough, the Battle For Jeweled Shillelagh as the No. 9 non-conference game of the year heading into 2025.
"No college football rivalry has combined for more national championships (24) and 15 Heisman Trophy winners. But the future of the rivalry is in question, becoming a hot topic as of late this offseason. . . the two schools are only contracted to play through the 2026 season. This could be USC’s last trip to South Bend for the foreseeable future," Nakos said.
Riley and the Trojans will look to take back the Jeweled Shillelagh after two consecutive seasons of losing to Notre Dame. USC is 37-52-5 all-time vs. the Fighting Irish. In his tenure so far, Riley has struggled to find success vs. Notre Dame and is 1-2 as the Trojans' coach.
This year is the best chance the Trojans will have to takedown the Fighting Irish since the first year of Riley's tenure when former USC quarterback Caleb Williams put on a performance that arguably sealed the Heisman Trophy for him that season at the Coliseum.