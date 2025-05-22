Chicago Bears' Colston Loveland Reveals First Impression Of Quarterback Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears first-round NFL Draft pick, tight end Colston Loveland, was drafted to be a centerpiece for former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams under first-year head coach Ben Johnson.
The 6’6, 248-pounder from the Michigan Wolverines has been one of the most decorated collegiate tight ends of the last decade. Loveland helped guide the Wolverines to a national championship two seasons ago and is now set to become a favorite target of the former Heisman Trophy winner in Williams.
As the Chicago Bears are underway with organized team activities (OTAs), Loveland has not began his acclimation period on the field with Williams and his new team, but he’s getting acquainted with the NFL media. This past weekend at the NFL rookie weekend and jersey reveal, Loveland sat down with sports host Kay Adams and detailed his first impressions of Williams and the Bears.
“It’s been good. He’s [Caleb Williams] super cool. You can tell he just does everything the right way. Always grinding the playbook, having walkthroughs, calling us in, so it’s been great. I’m excited to kind of get out there and really get things rolling,” rookie tight end Colston Loveland said of his new teammate and quarterback Caleb Williams on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams.
On draft day, Williams reached out to Loveland after he was selected. Although the conversation was brief, it expressed how excited Williams was to have a talent like Loveland on board. While Williams was excited, he also challenged Loveland to be great while letting him know he’ll be a resource as he begins the transition from prospect to professional in such a short amount of time.
"He was just saying, Congrats, I'm excited to get you here, I'm going to be tough on you, coach Johnson's going to be tough on you, but [you're a] heck of a player, excited to get things rolling. Just let me know if you need anything, I'm here, just excited to get you here and meet face-to-face and get the ball rolling," Loveland said of the call with quarterback Caleb Williams after being drafted.
"I love his game, just watching him throughout college," Loveland said. "He's that man and I'm super excited. The arm talent, super smart, and just does everything the right way from what I can tell, so I'm super excited. He gave me a call a little bit ago, so I'm looking to build that bond, get with him and just help the Bears win."
Loveland and Williams, once they’re able to establish rapport on the field, will project to be one of the most lethal tight end/quarterback duos in the NFL. Coach Ben Johnson has historically featured tight ends in his offensive scheme as well. Watching the progression of both players will be as entertaining as of an experience as there is in the league this season.