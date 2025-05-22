All Trojans

Chicago Bears' Colston Loveland Reveals First Impression Of Quarterback Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears first-round NFL Draft pick, tight end Colston Loveland, was drafted to be a centerpiece for quarterback Caleb Williams. The rookie detailed his first interactions with his the former USC Trojans quarterback in a recent interview.

May 9, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) smiles during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Chicago Bears first-round NFL Draft pick, tight end Colston Loveland, was drafted to be a centerpiece for former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams under first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

May 9, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) warms up during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The 6’6, 248-pounder from the Michigan Wolverines has been one of the most decorated collegiate tight ends of the last decade. Loveland helped guide the Wolverines to a national championship two seasons ago and is now set to become a favorite target of the former Heisman Trophy winner in Williams. 

As the Chicago Bears are underway with organized team activities (OTAs), Loveland has not began his acclimation period on the field with Williams and his new team, but he’s getting acquainted with the NFL media. This past weekend at the NFL rookie weekend and jersey reveal, Loveland sat down with sports host Kay Adams and detailed his first impressions of Williams and the Bears. 

May 10, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with tight end (84) Colston Loveland during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

“It’s been good. He’s [Caleb Williams] super cool. You can tell he just does everything the right way. Always grinding the playbook, having walkthroughs, calling us in, so it’s been great. I’m excited to kind of get out there and really get things rolling,” rookie tight end Colston Loveland said of his new teammate and quarterback Caleb Williams on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams. 

On draft day, Williams reached out to Loveland after he was selected. Although the conversation was brief, it expressed how excited Williams was to have a talent like Loveland on board. While Williams was excited, he also challenged Loveland to be great while letting him know he’ll be a resource as he begins the transition from prospect to professional in such a short amount of time. 

"He was just saying, Congrats, I'm excited to get you here, I'm going to be tough on you, coach Johnson's going to be tough on you, but [you're a] heck of a player, excited to get things rolling. Just let me know if you need anything, I'm here, just excited to get you here and meet face-to-face and get the ball rolling," Loveland said of the call with quarterback Caleb Williams after being drafted.

"I love his game, just watching him throughout college," Loveland said. "He's that man and I'm super excited. The arm talent, super smart, and just does everything the right way from what I can tell, so I'm super excited. He gave me a call a little bit ago, so I'm looking to build that bond, get with him and just help the Bears win."

Jan 5, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Loveland and Williams, once they’re able to establish rapport on the field, will project to be one of the most lethal tight end/quarterback duos in the NFL. Coach Ben Johnson has historically featured tight ends in his offensive scheme as well. Watching the progression of both players will be as entertaining as of an experience as there is in the league this season. 

Published
Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

