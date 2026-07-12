USC Adds Two Former Trojans to Iconic All-American Walk

Outside of the John McKay Center heading towards the football practice field, the players make their way past the Nadine and William Tilley Football All-American Walk. The walk honors 179 first-team All-Americans – which is the prerequisite to make the wall – that includes the likes of Marcus Allen, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Troy Polamalu, Adoree' Jackson and more.

Following the 2025 season, Southern Cal added two new enshrinements to the walkway.

Makai Lemon: Wide Receiver

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 2025 season, Lemon was the centerpiece of Lincoln Riley’s offense. From playing the slot to the X receiver, acting as the motion man or running gadget plays, all while serving as the No. 1 option for quarterback Jayden Maiava.

His route running and big-play ability after the catch resulted in 79 receptions, 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also tallied 144 yards on kickoff return and 71 yards on punt return. The performance earned Lemon honors such as the Fred Biletnikoff Award – the nation’s best receiver – and Polynesian College Football Co-Player of the Year for his "outstanding ability and integrity.”

Lemon was also named a unanimous All-American – AP, Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association, the Walter Camp Foundation and The Sporting News – which puts him in the group of 86 former Trojans who have that distinct honor.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Lemon in the first round at No. 20.

Bishop Fitzgerald: Safety

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) is stopped by USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) and safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) after he ran the ball in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After transferring from NC State, Fitzgerald quickly became a leader on the Trojans’ defense. Fitzgerald’s high football-IQ made him a turnover machine throughout the 2025 season. He had the versatility to cover multiple pass-catching positions, rotate in the secondary and was a reliable tackler in run support.

He finished the season (10 games) with 51 total tackles – 34 solo, 2.5 tackles for loss – a sack, five interceptions including a pick-six (86 return-yards) and three pass breakups. Fitzgerald led the Trojans in turnovers and his interceptions were nationally ranked.

On Oct. 18, 2025, Fitzgerald won the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance versus Notre Dame – 10 total tackles and a pass breakup. He also earned consensus All-American honors.

Following his final college season, Fitzgerald became an undrafted free agent. He has now signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Fun Facts About the All-American Walk

Sep 8, 2012; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Marqise Lee (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive guard Brice Taylor was USC’s first All-American player (1925).

Per USC Athletics, From 1962 to 1990, the Trojans have had at least one first team All-American from 1962 to 1990. The football program also produced one consensus All-American every year from 1972 to 1987.

Since 1964, USC has had 30 first-team All-American offensive linemen.

According to Sports Reference, USC’s football program has 10 players with multiple consensus All-American seasons. Lemon (2024, 2025) joins the likes of:

Running back Rickey Bell (1975, 1976)

Offensive lineman Jeff Bregel (1985, 1986)

Running back Reggie Bush (2004, 2005)

Receiver Dwayne Jarrett (2005, 2006)

Running back O.J. Simpson (1967, 1968)

Defensive back Dennis Thurman (1976, 1977)

Running back Charles White (1978, 1979)

Linebacker Richard Wood (1973, 1974)

Offensive lineman Ron Yary (1966, 1967)

USC is now fifth all-time in unanimous All-American players. Notre Dame (112), Ohio State (99), Michigan (89) and Alabama (87) remain ahead.

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